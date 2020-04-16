This report studies the global market for practice management systems, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of development of practice management systems in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and in Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Athenahealth
Cerner Corporation
EPIC
Eclinicalworks
GE Healthcare
Mckesson Corporation
Medical Information Technology, Inc (Meditech)
Nextgen Healthcare Information System, Llc
Vitera Healthcare Solutions (Greenway Medical)
NueMD
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
integrated practice management systems Stand-alone practice management systems
Market segment by application, practice management systems can be divided into
doctors,
pharmacists,
diagnostic labs,
others
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Practice Management Industry
1.1. Overview of the practice management systems market
1.1.1. Scope of the practice management systems product
1.1.2. Market situation and outlook
1.2. Size and analysis of the market for global practice management systems by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Practice management systems market by type
1.3.1.Integrated practice management systems
1.3.2. Autonomous practice management systems
1.4. Practice management systems market per end user / application
1.4.1. Doctors
1.4.2. Pharmacists
1.4.3. Diagnostic laboratories
1.4.4. Other
Chapter Two: Analysis of competition by players in global practice management systems
2.1. Size of the practice management systems market (value) per player (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive status and trend
2.2.1. Market concentration rate
2.2.2. Product / service differences
2.2.3. New entrants
2.2.4. Technological trends of the future
Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)
3.1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
3.1.1. Company profile
3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.1.3. Products, services and solutions
3.1.4. Practice management system revenues (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent developments
3.2. Athenahealth
3.2.1. Company profile
3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.2.3. Products, services and solutions
3.2.4.Revenues from practice management systems (in millions of USD) (2013-2018)
Recent Suite …
