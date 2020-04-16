This report studies the global market for professional employers ‘organizations (PEO), analyzes and researches the state of development and forecasts of professional employers’ organizations (PEO) in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as
Automatic data processing (ADP)
Insperity
TriNet
Paychex
TEL Staffing & RH
Oasis Outsourcing in
front of human resources for group management
services (GMS)
Alcott RH
Total RH
Algentis
CoAdvantage
FrankCrum
First employer of
XcelHR services
Abel
AccessPoint
Acadia HR
Emplicity
Solutions Group the employer of
human capital
Justworks
OneSource Business Solutions
Pinnacle PEO
Synergy HR
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, product can be divided into online cloud
Market segment by application, professional employers’ organizations (PEO) can be divided into
small businesses
medium-sized businesses
large businesses
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Industry of Professional Employers’ Organizations (PEO)
1.1. Overview of the market for professional employers’ organizations (OPE)
1.1.1. Scope of products of professional employers’ organizations (PEO)
1.1.2. Market situation and outlook
1.2. World market of professional employers’ organizations (PEO) by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Professional employers’ organizations (PEO) market by type
1.3.1. Online
1.3.2. Cloud-based
1.4. Professional employers’ organizations (PEO) market by end user / application
1.4.1. Small businesses
1.4.2. Medium-sized companies
1.4.3. Large companies
Chapter Two: Analysis of competition by global players in professional employers’ organizations (PEO)
2.1. Market size (value) of professional employers’ organizations (PEO) by actor (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive status and trend
2.2.1. Market concentration rate
2.2.2. Product / service differences
2.2.3. New entrants
2.2.4. Technological trends of the future
Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)
3.1. Automatic data processing (ADP)
3.1.1. Company profile
3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.1.3. Products, services and solutions
3.1.4. Revenues of professional employers’ organizations (PEO) (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent developments
3.2. Insperity
3.2.1. Company profile
3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.2.3. Products, services and solutions
3.2.4. Professiona
Suite ….
