This report studies the global market for school administration software, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of development of school administration software in the United States, the EU, Japan , China, India and South East Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

Rediker Software

ThinkWave

PowerVista RollCall

Fedena

RenWeb

ParentLocker

FreshSchools

Gradelink

TS School

Gibbon

School Time

EduAdmin

Skool Master

Student Track

Class

ClassMaster

MySchool EazySchool

Ascend SMS

SchoolTool

eduWare Software

PraxiSchool

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, product can be divided into web-

based cloud

Market segment by application, school administration software can be divided into

medium-sized enterprises

large enterprises

