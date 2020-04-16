

Complete study of the global Power Converters market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Power Converters industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Power Converters production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Power Converters market include _SMA, ABB, Advanced Energy, Solar Edge, Schnrider Electric, Power Electronics, Fronius, Power-One, KACO, Ingeteam, Siemens, Danfoss, Kostal, TBEA, HuaWei, KSTAR, Chint, Sungrowpower, Zeversolar, Growatt, Beijing NeGo, Anhui EHE, Omnik

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Power Converters industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Power Converters manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Power Converters industry.

Global Power Converters Market Segment By Type:

Low Voltage Power Converter, High Voltage Power Converter

Global Power Converters Market Segment By Application:

Electronics, Industrial, Infrastructure & Transportation, Power Utilities, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Power Converters industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Power Converters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Power Converters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Power Converters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Power Converters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Power Converters market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Power Converters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Power Converters

1.2 Power Converters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Power Converters Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Low Voltage Power Converter

1.2.3 High Voltage Power Converter

1.3 Power Converters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Power Converters Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Infrastructure & Transportation

1.3.5 Power Utilities

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Power Converters Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Power Converters Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Power Converters Market Size

1.5.1 Global Power Converters Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Power Converters Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Power Converters Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Power Converters Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Power Converters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Power Converters Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Power Converters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Power Converters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Power Converters Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Power Converters Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Power Converters Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Power Converters Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Power Converters Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Power Converters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Power Converters Production

3.4.1 North America Power Converters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Power Converters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Power Converters Production

3.5.1 Europe Power Converters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Power Converters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Power Converters Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Power Converters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Power Converters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Power Converters Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Power Converters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Power Converters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Power Converters Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Power Converters Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Power Converters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Power Converters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Power Converters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Power Converters Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Power Converters Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Power Converters Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Power Converters Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Power Converters Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Power Converters Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Power Converters Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Power Converters Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Power Converters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Power Converters Business

7.1 SMA

7.1.1 SMA Power Converters Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Power Converters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SMA Power Converters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ABB

7.2.1 ABB Power Converters Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Power Converters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ABB Power Converters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Advanced Energy

7.3.1 Advanced Energy Power Converters Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Power Converters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Advanced Energy Power Converters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Solar Edge

7.4.1 Solar Edge Power Converters Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Power Converters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Solar Edge Power Converters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Schnrider Electric

7.5.1 Schnrider Electric Power Converters Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Power Converters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Schnrider Electric Power Converters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Power Electronics

7.6.1 Power Electronics Power Converters Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Power Converters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Power Electronics Power Converters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Fronius

7.7.1 Fronius Power Converters Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Power Converters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Fronius Power Converters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Power-One

7.8.1 Power-One Power Converters Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Power Converters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Power-One Power Converters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 KACO

7.9.1 KACO Power Converters Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Power Converters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 KACO Power Converters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Ingeteam

7.10.1 Ingeteam Power Converters Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Power Converters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Ingeteam Power Converters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Siemens

7.12 Danfoss

7.13 Kostal

7.14 TBEA

7.15 HuaWei

7.16 KSTAR

7.17 Chint

7.18 Sungrowpower

7.19 Zeversolar

7.20 Growatt

7.21 Beijing NeGo

7.22 Anhui EHE

7.23 Omnik

8 Power Converters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Power Converters Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Power Converters

8.4 Power Converters Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Power Converters Distributors List

9.3 Power Converters Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Power Converters Market Forecast

11.1 Global Power Converters Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Power Converters Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Power Converters Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Power Converters Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Power Converters Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Power Converters Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Power Converters Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Power Converters Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Power Converters Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Power Converters Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Power Converters Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Power Converters Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Power Converters Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Power Converters Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Power Converters Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Power Converters Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

