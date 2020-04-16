(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight’s Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is the progressive form of liver injury that carries a risk of progressive fibrosis, cirrhosis, and end-stage liver disease. It is an advanced form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), caused by the buildup of fat in the liver. When this buildup causes inflammation and damage, it is known as NASH, which can lead to scarring of the liver. Scarring of the liver is a potentially life-threatening condition called cirrhosis.NASH usually comes under the category of silent diseases that has very few or no symptoms typically because it doesnot cause any symptoms until it is too late. In the early period, patients did not complain about anything specific. Even with the advancing fibrosis, the disease may not have any specific problems. However, in the later stages, patients may start developing some non-specific symptoms.

Epidemiology

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Reports Key facts-

According to DelveInsight, an increase in obesity, diabetes population will significantly increase the prevalent cases of NAFLD with the CAGR of 02% for the study period i.e. 2017–2030 in the 7MM. Of all the prevalent cases of NAFLD in the 7MM, approximately 19% of the population fulfilled the criteria for NASH. These cases are expected to increase throughout the study period [2017–2030]. We estimate the highest prevalence of NASH in the United States, with more than 17 million cases in 2017, accounting close to 50% of the total prevalent cases, followed by Japan. On the other hand, it is assessed that amongthe European countries, Germany accounted for the highest prevalent population, followed by Italy.Among all the 7MM countries, Spain had the lowest prevalent population.

Key companies are working on this disease which are given below:-

Genfit

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Gilead Sciences

Allergan

Name of drugs covered that are given below-

Elafibranor (GFT505)

Obeticholic Acid (OCA, Ocaliva)

Selonsertib

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

4. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH): Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

5. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH): Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Treatment and Management

8.2. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Treatment

11. Marketed Products

12. Emerging Therapies

13. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH): Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

