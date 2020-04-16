This report studies the global market for software configuration management, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of development of software configuration management in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and South East Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

IBM

CA Technologies

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

Serena

AccuRev

SubVersion (SVN)

Software Quest

Aldon Inc.

Software Borland

McCabe & Associates Software

MKS

Perforce Software

VA Software Visible Systems Software

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into cloud

based on the Web

Market segment by Application, Software Configuration Management can be split into

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Software Configuration Management

1.1 Software Configuration Management Market Overview

1.1.1 Software Configuration Management Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Software Configuration Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Software Configuration Management Market by Type

1.3.1 Web-based

1.3.2 Cloud-based

1.4 Software Configuration Management Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Small and Medium Business

1.4.2 Large Business

Chapter Two: Global Software Configuration Management Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Software Configuration Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Software Configuration Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 CA Technologies

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Software Configuration Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Microsoft

3.3.1 Comp

