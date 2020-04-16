This report examines the global market for talent management software, analysis and research status and forecast of development of talent management software in the US , in the ‘ EU, Japan, China, India and South East Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

Cornerstone OnDemand

IBM

Lumesse

Oracle

ADP

Peoplefluent

Skillsoft

Saba Software

SAP

Talentsoft

Halogen Software

Workday

SumTotal Systems

Ultimate Software

SuccessFactors

Taleo

Authoria

GeoLearning

Pathlore

TalentGuard

Centranum

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

On-Premises

On-Demand / Cloud

Web-based

Market segment by application, talent management software can be divided into

small and medium enterprises

large enterprises

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Talent Management Software Sector

1.1 Overview of

the Talent Management Software Market 1.1.1 Scope of the Talent Management Software Product

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Size of the Global Talent Software Market talent management and analysis by regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Talent management software market by type

1.3.1 On-Premises

1.3.2 On-Demand / Cloud

1.3.3 Web

1.4 End-user / application talent management software market

1.4.1 Small and medium-sized businesses

1.4.2 Large companies

Chapter Two: Global Analysis of Competition by Players

in Talent Management Software 2.1 Size of the Market for Talent Management Software (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Concentration Rate of market

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter three: Company profiles (main players)

3.1 Cornerstone Ondemand

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of activities / companies

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Income from talent management software ( millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.1 .5 Recent developments

3.2 IBM

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 General overview of activities / activities

3.2.3 Products, services and solutions

3.2.4 Management software revenues of talents (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent developments

3.3 Lumesse

3.3.1 Company profile

suite …

