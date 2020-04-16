This report studies the global talent acquisition software market, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of development of talent acquisition software in the United States , the EU, Japan, China, India and in Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as
LinkedIn (Microsoft)
IBM
Cornerstone OnDemand
SAP
Oracle
Ultimate Software
ADP
iCIMS
Insperity
Upwork
WorkDay
Sage People
Peoplefluent
Infor
Saba Software
BetterInterviews
Halogen Software
HireCraft Software
Njoyn
SilkRoad Technology
SumTotal Systems
iSmartRecruit
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
on-Local
cloud
Market segment by application, talent acquisition software can be divided into
small and medium enterprises
large enterprises
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Talent Acquisition Software Industry
1.1 Overview of the Talent Acquisition Software Market
1.1.1 Scope of the Talent Acquisition Software Product
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Size global market for talent acquisition software and analysis by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Market for talent acquisition software by type
1.3.1 On site
1.3.2 Cloud-based
1.4 End-user talent acquisition / Application market
1.4.1 Small and medium-sized enterprises
1.4.2 Large enterprises
Chapter Two: Global Analysis of Competition by Players
in Talent Acquisition Software 2.1 Size of the Market for Talent Acquisition Software (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Rate of market concentration
2.2.2 product / service differences
2.2.3 new entrants
2.2.4 future technological trends
Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Players)
3.1 LinkedIn (Microsoft)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Presentation of Activities / Companies
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Acquisition Software Revenues of talent (in millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent developments
3.2 IBM
3.2.1 Company profile
3.2.2 General overview of activities / activities
3.2.3 Products, services and solutions
3.2.4 Number of talent acquisition software (in millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent developments
3.3 Cornerstone OnDemand
3.3.1 Company profile
To continue…
