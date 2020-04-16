This report studies the global market for EDA tools, analyzes and researches the state of development and forecasts of EDA tools in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as
Synopsys
Aldec
Ansys
Cadence Design Systems
Mentor Graphics Corporation
Apache Design Solutions
Magma Design Automation
Zuken
Altium
Blackcomb
Empyrean
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
CAE
PCB / MCM
IC Physical Design & Verification
SIP
Market Segment by applying EDA tools can be divided into
circuits
integrated card circuits printed
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the EDA Tools Sector
1.1 Overview of the EDA Tools Market
1.1.1 Scope of the EDA Tools Product
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Overall Size of the EDA Tools Market and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 EDA tool market by type
1.3.1 CAE
1.3.2 PCB / MCM
1.3.3 Physical design and verification of integrated circuits
1.3.4 SIP
1.4 Market for EDA tools by end users / application
1.4.1 Printed circuit boards
1.4.2 Integrated circuits
Chapter Two: Global analysis of EDA tools competition by players
2.1 Size of EDA tools market (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Differences in products / services
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2. 4 Technological trends of the future
Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)
3.1 Synopsys
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 General Presentation of Activities / Activities
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Revenues from EDA Tools (millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent developments
3.2 Aldec
3.2.1 Company profile
3.2.2 General presentation of activities / activities
3.2.3 Products, services and solutions
3.2.4 EDA tools turnover (millions USD) ) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent developments
3.3 Ansys
3.3.1 Company profile
3.3.2 General presentation of activities / activities
3.3.3 Products, services and solutions
3.3.4 Revenues from EDA tools (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent developments
3.4 Cadence design systems
3.4.1 C
Suite …
