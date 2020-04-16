This report studies the global market for EDA tools, analyzes and researches the state of development and forecasts of EDA tools in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

Synopsys

Aldec

Ansys

Cadence Design Systems

Mentor Graphics Corporation

Apache Design Solutions

Magma Design Automation

Zuken

Altium

Blackcomb

Empyrean

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

CAE

PCB / MCM

IC Physical Design & Verification

SIP

Market Segment by applying EDA tools can be divided into

circuits

integrated card circuits printed

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will provide the report to you as you wish.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the EDA Tools Sector

1.1 Overview of the EDA Tools Market

1.1.1 Scope of the EDA Tools Product

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Overall Size of the EDA Tools Market and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 EDA tool market by type

1.3.1 CAE

1.3.2 PCB / MCM

1.3.3 Physical design and verification of integrated circuits

1.3.4 SIP

1.4 Market for EDA tools by end users / application

1.4.1 Printed circuit boards

1.4.2 Integrated circuits

Chapter Two: Global analysis of EDA tools competition by players

2.1 Size of EDA tools market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences in products / services

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2. 4 Technological trends of the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)

3.1 Synopsys

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 General Presentation of Activities / Activities

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Revenues from EDA Tools (millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent developments

3.2 Aldec

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 General presentation of activities / activities

3.2.3 Products, services and solutions

3.2.4 EDA tools turnover (millions USD) ) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent developments

3.3 Ansys

3.3.1 Company profile

3.3.2 General presentation of activities / activities

3.3.3 Products, services and solutions

3.3.4 Revenues from EDA tools (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent developments

3.4 Cadence design systems

3.4.1 C

Suite …

