This report examines the size of the global home security market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global home security market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

The home security system is a set of integrated systems that connects to your home Wi-Fi network so that you can monitor and control your security devices using your smartphone and an app. Entry-level systems typically include a few door and window sensors, a motion detector, and a hub that communicates with these devices using one or more wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, ZigBee or a proprietary mesh network.You can add additional door, motion and window sensors to cover your entire home and create a complete system including door locks, garage door openers, indoor and outdoor surveillance cameras, lights, sirens , smoke / CO detectors, water sensors, and more. The key element of the connected home security system is the smart hub or the smart control panel.

The future of the home security market looks attractive with opportunities in the residential sector. The main drivers of growth in this market are the rising crime rate, falling prices for security products, increased safety and security awareness and the increasing adaptation of cloud-based technologies.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the home security industry, include the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning software in the home security sector and the constant developments in security technologies. security, such as smart cameras and sensors.

In 2017, the size of the global home security market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Honeywell

ADT

Securitas

Panasonic

Samsung

Vivint

LifeShield

Scout Alarm

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into

equipment

electronic lock

video surveillance

sprinklers and extinguishers services of

alarms anti intrusion by applying market segment, divided into apartment villa Other objectives of the study in this report are the following: study and forecast the size of the security home market on the world market. Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players. Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the home market Security is as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company , type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders Home

security product manufacturers

Home security product distributors / wholesalers /

manufacturers Home security sub-component

manufacturers Industry association

Downstream sellers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the home security market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, state and forecast of the global home security market 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Home Security Industry

1.1 Overview of the

home security 1.1.1 Scope of the home security product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size of the global home security market and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Home security market by type

1.3.1 Equipment

1.3.2 Electronic lock

1.3.3 Video surveillance

1.3.4 Sprinklers and fire extinguishers

1.3.5 Intrusion alarms

1.3.6 Services

1.4 Home security market by end users / Application

1.4.1 Villa

1.4.2 Apartment

1.4.3 Other

Chapter Two: Analysis of the Global Home Safety Competition by Players

2.1 Size of the home security market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)

3.1 Honeywell

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 General presentation of activities / activities

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Home security revenues (millions of dollars) (2013-2018)

3.2 ADT

Suite ….

