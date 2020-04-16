This report explores the size of the global connected car market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report ranks the global connected car market by company, region, type and end-use industry.

A connected car is a car equipped with Internet access and generally also with a wireless local area network. This allows the car to share Internet access with other devices inside and outside the vehicle.

The automotive industry is experiencing a high degree of breakthrough innovations and technologies. Various technologies such as head-up displays, intelligent infotainment, telematics systems and autonomous driving are now an integral part of high-end cars. With improved connectivity, a vehicle can interact with other entities, such as infrastructure as well as other vehicles, to share useful information, including driving habits, traffic congestion, route most short, roadblocks and fuel economy.Most of these technologies use real-time data and require regular updates, and are therefore able to communicate operational and diagnostic data from on-board systems and connected devices.

In 2017, the global market for connected cars was US $ xx million and is projected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.0% over the 2018-2025 period.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Google Inc.

Delphi Automotive

General Motors Company

Audi AG

Ford Motor

AT&T Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Alcatel-Lucent

BMW

Apple Inc.

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia

in

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into an integrated market segment

integrated

attached by application, divided into vehicle management Driver assistance Entertainment Mobility management Security Others

The objectives of the study in this report are:

Study and forecast the size of the connected car market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market in key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To strategically profile the main players and analyze their growth strategies in depth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the connected car market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Car manufacturers

Distributors / traders / wholesalers of

connected cars

Industry Association of Connected Car Sub-Component Manufacturers

Downstream sellers

Customizations available

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the connected car market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Connected Car Industry

1.1 Overview of the connected car market

1.1.1 Product scope of connected cars

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size of the world market for connected cars and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Market for connected cars by type

1.3.1 Integrated

1.3.2 Tethered

1.3.3 Integrated

1.4 Market for cars connected by end users / Application

1.4.1 Vehicle management

1.4.2 Driving assistance

1.4.3 Entertainment

1.4.4 Mobility management

1.4.5 Security

1.4.6 Others

Chapter Two: Analysis of global competition from connected cars by players

2.1 Market size of connected cars (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences in products / services

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2. 4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)

3.1 Google Inc.

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Sales of connected cars (millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Delphi Automotive

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 General presentation of the activities / of the company

Suite ….

