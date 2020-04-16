The size of the global LIMS market was US $ 530 million and is expected to reach US $ 840 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% over the 2018-2025 period. This report examines the size of the global LIMS market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global LIMS market by company, region, type and end-use industry.

A Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) is a software system developed to support laboratory operations. This software system can track samples and workflows, aggregate data for research or business intelligence, and ensure that laboratory operations comply with various standards and regulations.

Overall, the LIMS industry market is concentrated because the LIMS manufacturing technology is relatively much more complicated than some high-tech equipment. Some companies are well known for the excellent performance of their LIMS and related services, such as LabWare, Thermo Fisher, LabVantage Solutions, STARLIMS Corporation. At the same time, the United States is remarkable in the global LIMS industry because of its market share and the technological status of LIMS.

Although competition in the LIMS market is fierce on a global scale, there are many companies that can reap considerable benefits from the manufacture and marketing of LIMS and this is why we believe there will also be companies in this market. But it is suggested that companies intending to enter this industry have a careful analysis of this market and their pros or cons.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

LabWare

Thermo Fisher

LabVantage Solutions

STARLIMS Corporation

PerkinElmer

Genologics

Promium

Core Informatics

LabLynx

Autoscribe Informatics

Khemia Software

LabLogic Systems

Computing Solutions

Novatek International

Chemware

CloudLIMS

Others

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

LIMS on LIMS site

based on the LIMS cloud

hosted remotely

Market segment by application, divided into

research and development Lab

Analytical Services Lab

Manufacturing Lab

Other

The objectives of the study of this report are:

To study and forecast the size of LIMS on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the LIMS market are as follows: follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

LIMS manufacturers

LIMS Distributors / Traders / Wholesalers

LIMS Manufacturers Sub – component

Association of the industry

downstream Sellers

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the LIMS market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

