This report studies the global Fuel Card market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Fuel Card market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Fuel Card is used as a payment card most commonly for gasoline, diesel, and other fuels at gas stations. Fuel cards or gas cards, can help consumers’ business realize significant fuel savings and used to pay for vehicle maintenance and expenses.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2188215

Currently, there are mainly four oil companies issuing fuel cards in the Singapore. The main market players are ExxonMobil, Shell, SPC and Caltex. The Cumulative Sales of Fuel Card is about 1535K Units in 2015.

Fuel Card used by Moving Services, Packing Services, Postal and Courier Services, Logistics Services, Taxi Booking and Support Services, Freight Transport and Private Cars. Report data showed that 56.29% of the Fuel Card market demand in Private Cars, 10.49% in Freight Transport, and 8.27% in Taxi Booking and Support Services in 2015.

There are two kinds’ productions constituting the Fuel Card, which are Active Cards and Non-Active Cards. Active Cards is important in the Fuel Card, with a Cumulative Sales market share nearly 71.01% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Fuel Card industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Fuel Card have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry.

In 2017, the global Fuel Card market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ExxonMobil

Shell

SPC

Caltex

DBS

UOB

OCBC

Citibank

Standard Chartered

ANZ

HSBC

POSB

American Express

Maybank

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2188215

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Active Cards

Non-Active Cards

Market segment by Application, split into

Taxis

Buses

Goods Vehicles

Private Car

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Fuel Card in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-fuel-card-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fuel Card are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Fuel Card Manufacturers

Fuel Card Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Fuel Card Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Fuel Card market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Fuel Card Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Fuel Card

1.1 Fuel Card Market Overview

1.1.1 Fuel Card Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Fuel Card Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Fuel Card Market by Type

1.3.1 Active Cards

1.3.2 Non-Active Cards

1.4 Fuel Card Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Taxis

1.4.2 Buses

1.4.3 Goods Vehicles

1.4.4 Private Car

1.4.5 Others

Chapter Two: Global Fuel Card Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Fuel Card Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ExxonMobil

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Fuel Card Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Shell

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155