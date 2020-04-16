The global Emotion Analytics market size was 140 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6230 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 60.7% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Emotion Analytics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Emotion Analytics market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2188216

Emotion Analytics (EA) is a new field that analysis of a person’s verbal and non-verbal communication in order to understand the person’s mood or attitude, then can be used in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) area, such as to identify how a customer perceives a product, the presentation of a product or an interaction with a company representative.

The Emotion Analytics industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 35.5% in 2017, followed by Europe with 27.6%.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes. With the global economic recovery, the need of Emotion Analytics will increase.

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2188216

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Microsoft

IBM

IMotions

Kairos

Beyond Verbal

Affectiva

Eyeris (EmoVu)

NViso

Realeyes

Yuyidata

Adoreboard

Heartbeat AI

Deloitte

SAS Institute

Clarabridge

Crimson Hexagon

Berkshire Media

Dentsu

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-emotion-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Facial Analytics

Speech Analytics

Video Analytics

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Media & Entertainment

Retail and Education

Financial Services

Healthcare

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Emotion Analytics in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Emotion Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Emotion Analytics Manufacturers

Emotion Analytics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Emotion Analytics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Emotion Analytics market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Emotion Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Emotion Analytics

1.1 Emotion Analytics Market Overview

1.1.1 Emotion Analytics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Emotion Analytics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Emotion Analytics Market by Type

1.3.1 Facial Analytics

1.3.2 Speech Analytics

1.3.3 Video Analytics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Emotion Analytics Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Media & Entertainment

1.4.2 Retail and Education

1.4.3 Financial Services

1.4.4 Healthcare

1.4.5 Others

Chapter Two: Global Emotion Analytics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Emotion Analytics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Microsoft

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Emotion Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-201

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155