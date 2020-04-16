(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Diabetic Retinopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight’s Diabetic Retinopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Retinopathy , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Retinopathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Diabetic Retinopathy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Diabetic Retinopathy market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Diabetic Retinopathy market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Diabetic Retinopathy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Diabetic retinopathy is a condition that occurs in people who have diabetes. It causes progressive damage to the retina, the light-sensitive lining at the back of the eye. It is a major cause of vision impairment and blindness among working-age adults. Diabetic retinopathy is classified into two types, Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) and Proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR).

Epidemiology

The Diabetic Retinopathy epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current Diabetic Retinopathy patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Reports key facts:-

A study conducted by Klein et al. titled “Epidemiology of proliferative diabetic retinopathy,” shows that in the US, the prevalence of PDR in diabetic patients was 22.7%. The prevalence in younger male and female was 24.4% and 20.9%, respectively. The study also shows that the prevalence of PDR in the older-onset group who takes insulin was 13.8% and who does not take it was 2.9%. A study conducted by Tomas et al. titled “IDF Diabetes Atlas: A review of studies utilizing retinal photography on the global prevalence of diabetes-related retinopathy between 2015 and 2018,” stated the prevalence of PDR in type 1 diabetes was 3.3% (range: 0–13%) and in type 2 diabetes it was 0.6% (0.31–1.5%). As per the study conducted by Yau et al. titled “Global Prevalence and Major Risk Factors of Diabetic Retinopathy,” the age-standardized prevalence of PDR in diabetic subjects aged 20–79 years was 7.24/100. Also, the age-standardized prevalence of PDR in type 1 and type 2 diabetes was 38.48/100 and 6.92/100, respectively.

Key companies are working on this disease that are given below:-

1. Genentech Pharma Co.

2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Co.

3. Novartis Pharma Co.

Name of drugs covered that are given below:-

1. Eylea (aflibercept)

2. Brolucizumab

3. Emixustat HCL

