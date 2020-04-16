Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution Market Prices Analysis 2019-2025

The global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Segments Covered

Web Real-time Communication (RTC) Solution Market Type Solution Service Consulting service Implementation service Integration service Maintenance service Deployment Model Public cloud Private cloud Hybrid cloud Application Social networking Gaming Voice calling Video conferencing Other Vertical BFSI Public sector Manufacturing sector Transportation & logistics sector Healthcare sector Media & entertainment sector IT & telecom sector Retail sector Energy & utility sector



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Avaya Inc.

Google Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ericsson AB

TokBox Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Plivo Inc.

Twilio, Inc.

Each market player encompassed in the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

