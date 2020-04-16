(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Diabetic Retinopathy Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Diabetic retinopathy Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Diabetic retinopathy epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Diabetic retinopathy is a condition that occurs in people who have diabetes. It causes progressive damage to the retina, the light-sensitive lining at the back of the eye. It is a major cause of vision impairment and blindness among working-age adults. Diabetic retinopathy is classified into two types, Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) and Proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR).

Request for :- Free sample page

Epidemiology Perspective

The Diabetic retinopathy epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Diabetic retinopathy epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Diabetic retinopathy epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Reports key facts:-

A study conducted by Klein et al. titled “Epidemiology of proliferative diabetic retinopathy,” shows that in the US, the prevalence of PDR in diabetic patients was 22.7%. The prevalence in younger male and female was 24.4% and 20.9%, respectively. The study also shows that the prevalence of PDR in the older-onset group who takes insulin was 13.8% and who does not take it was 2.9%. A study conducted by Tomas et al. titled “IDF Diabetes Atlas: A review of studies utilizing retinal photography on the global prevalence of diabetes-related retinopathy between 2015 and 2018,” stated the prevalence of PDR in type 1 diabetes was 3.3% (range: 0–13%) and in type 2 diabetes it was 0.6% (0.31–1.5%). As per the study conducted by Yau et al. titled “Global Prevalence and Major Risk Factors of Diabetic Retinopathy,” the age-standardized prevalence of PDR in diabetic subjects aged 20–79 years was 7.24/100. Also, the age-standardized prevalence of PDR in type 1 and type 2 diabetes was 38.48/100 and 6.92/100, respectively.

Key companies are working on this disease that are given below:-

1. Genentech Pharma Co.

2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Co.

3. Novartis Pharma Co.

Name of drugs covered that are given below:-

1. Eylea (aflibercept)

2. Brolucizumab

3. Emixustat HCL

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Diabetic retinopathy

3. Diabetic retinopathy: Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

The Diabetic retinopathy Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Diabetic retinopathy market

Quantify patient populations in the global Diabetic retinopathy market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Diabetic retinopathy therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Diabetic retinopathy population by its epidemiology

The Diabetic retinopathy Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Related Reports:-