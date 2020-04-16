Display Material Market Competitive Landscape Analysis by 2025

The global Display Material market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Display Material market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Display Material market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Display Material across various industries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Corning

Nitto Denko

Sumitomo Chemical

Merck

LG Chem

Samsung Sdi

Universal Display Corporation

Asahi Glass

Idemitsu Kosan

Dowdupont

Toray Industries

DIC Corporation

Hodogaya Chemical

JSR Corporation

Nissan Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Polarizer

Substrate

Color Filter Layer

Liquid Crystals

Backlighting Unit (BLU)

Other LCD Materials

Segment by Application

Television

Smartphone & Tablet

Laptop

Desktop

Signage/Large Format Display

Automotive

Others

The Display Material market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

