According to AllTheResearch’s analysis, Global AI in Computer Vision Market Ecosystem is expected to reach at a CAGR of 22% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AI in Computer Vision Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The need for next-gen technologies like AI to deal with COVID-19 could be one of the most important milestones in the AI ecosystem. From last, 4-month utilization of AI is assisting global institutes for early warning and alerts, tracking and prediction, data dashboards and early diagnosis. Applications or use cases of AI vary from each node of the ecosystem, various technologies from this Umbrella Technology are contributing to prevent and predict this pandemic. Naturally, by the end of 2021 penetration AI in Public Safety, Healthcare and the related sector is expected to increase at least 3 times.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the capability of a computer or a computer-enabled robotic system to manage information and produce outcomes in learning, decision making, and solving problems, in a manner that resemble the thought process of humans. Computer vision is the field of computer science that has focused on replicating the complexity of the human vision system and on enabling computers to identify and process objects in images and videos in the way that humans do. The major driving factor behind the growth of computer vision is the huge amount of data generated in day to day life.

Market Segmentation:

The major players operating in the global AI in Computer Vision Market Ecosystem are as follows:

Nvidia, Intel, CSX, Qualcomm, Alphabet, Facebook and more…

By Application: Logistics, Healthcare, Transportation, Automotive, Retail, BFSI Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, Oil & Gas, Others.



AI IN COMPUTER VISION MARKET ECOSYSTEM

North America is growing in the AI in Computer Vision ecosystem across various industry verticals, mainly in manufacturing and automotive industries. Ford is using AI in the manufacturing process and operations of automobiles. The 2020 Ford Edge model will have artificial intelligence as part of its all-wheel-drive system. The integration of surveillance systems with video analytics solutions is one of the major drivers for the market in this region. Advancement in medical care services in the Asia Pacific market is rapidly increasing the use and adoption of computer vision for accurate and quick medical reports, radiology and, or measuring the blood lost during surgeries, majorly during c-section procedures.

Glance on Global AI in Computer Vision Ecosystem Trends:

1 The use of computer vision along with machine learning algorithms allows insurance companies to automate the claim process. Insurance agents can upload images associated with the claim, such as those of damaged car and how much they think the client should receive as a payout based on the photographed images.

2 Gun shooting incidents at public places have become more prevalent over the years. Artificial intelligence embedded in surveillance cameras, along with computer vision and machine learning, can help detect the location of the gunman and share the same with the law enforcers.

3 AI-based waste management helps achieve zero waste city by monitoring trashes using cameras and guiding to the nearby dustbins. Each dustbin has a QR code and the users get money if some metal trashes are found. It uses computer vision to detect and classify the waste. Once the trash is full, a message is automatically sent to the corporation for replacing the bin.

