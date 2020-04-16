According to AllTheResearch’s analysis, The Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Ecosystem is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Point of Care Diagnostics Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

This report evaluates “Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market-Ecosystem” by studying Ecosystem analysis, trend intelligence and market revenue analysis. Point of care diagnostics, also referred to as near patient or bedside testing, involves the use of medical devices for the quick diagnosis of various diseases including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, amongst others. Rising inclination of physicians and healthcare providers to use point-of-care devices owing to various advantages offered by these devices, such as ease of use and rapid diagnosis which facilitate better diagnosis and management, has led to increasing adoption of these devices in healthcare settings. However, the accuracy of point-of-care tests remains a major challenge for PoC diagnostics manufacturers. The accuracy factor hinders the growth of Point of Care Diagnostics Market Ecosystem.

Market Segmentation:

The major players operating in the global Point of Care Diagnostics ecosystem are as follows:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson & Company and others…

By Application: Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare & DTC, Others.



POINT OF CARE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET ECOSYSTEM – BASED ON REGIONS:

North America accounted for a share of 35.9% among the global point of care diagnostics market in the year 2018. The major factors responsible for the dominance of this region are high awareness regarding point-of-care tests and the availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Apart from this, favorable reimbursement policies and the presence of a large target patient population are contributing to the dominance of this region.

In case of point of care diagnostics mrket, the Asia Pacific is the most attractive region for investment. The APAC point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the point-of-care diagnostics market in this region is mainly due to the presence of a high target population and increasing demand for quality healthcare. Due to the lucrative growth opportunities in this region, many major industry players are developing products particularly for this market.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Ecosystem: Key Trends

1 Companies are investing in the development of molecular point-of-care diagnostic devices for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, as these are more effective as compared to LFIAs.

2 There has been an increase in the usage of ovulation and fertility tracking websites/apps. Most of these apps use basal body temperature as a parameter for fertility/ovulation tracking. Increased usage of such apps may negatively impact the fertility testing kits market.

3 Companies are aggressively investing for the development of point-of-care tests for the detection of the novel coronavirus.

And more…

Table of Content:

Ecosystem Report – Table of Content

Introduction Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Ecosystem Definition Scope of study Executive Summary

Global Market Segmentation

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Ecosystem Positioning

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Ecosystem Snapshot

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Ecosystem Segmentation By Component

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Ecosystem Sizing, Volume, and ASP Analysis & Forecast

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Ecosystem Sizing & Volume Cross-segmentation

And More…

