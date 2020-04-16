The Insight Partners Announced a research report on “Joint Replacement Market”. Along with the detailed analysis of qualitative aspects by various industry experts, key Companies Profile, Top Trends, and Regions to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

Joint replacement is a surgical procedure in which arthritic or damaged bone joint are removed and replaced with a metal, plastic or ceramic implants. The implants replicate the movement of a normal, healthy joint. Hip and knee replacements are the most common joint replacements surgeries, but replacement surgery can be performed on other joints, as well, including the ankle, wrist, shoulder, and elbow. Several conditions can cause disability and joint pain, thus leading the patients to consider joint replacement surgery. Either form of arthritis, a fracture, or any another medical condition can lead to joint replacement. Treatment of joint conditions is vital for the mobility of patients. Thus, a significant amount of investments in research and development of joint reconstruction techniques in order to develop advanced implants.

The joint replacement market is expected to witness growth at a rapid pace as there is rapid adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancement in joint replacement devices and procedures, growing prevalence of joint-related conditions and changing treatment approaches are expected to boost the market growth. Also the development of robotically-assisted surgeries and bionic implants are expected to play a pivotal role in the development of joint replacement surgeries market. However, high cost of joint replacement surgery may hamper the market growth.

The “Global Joint Replacement Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global joint replacement market with detailed market segmentation by type, fixation type, and end user. The global joint replacement market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Players:

1.ZIMMER BIOMET

2. DEPUY SYNTHES

3. SMITH & NEPHEW

4. STRYKER

5. MEDTRONIC

6. EXACTECH, INC.

7. B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

8. WALDEMAR LINK GMBH & CO. KG

9. MEDACTA INTERNATIONAL

10. CORIN GROUP

The global joint replacement market is segmented on the basis of type, fixation type, and end user. The type segment includes, knee replacement, hip replacement, ankle replacement, shoulder replacement and others. The fixation type segment is further segmented into cementless, cemented, and hybrid. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and orthopedic centers.

The joint replacement market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global joint replacement market based on type, fixation type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Joint replacement market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

By region, North America held the largest share in 2017 in the joint replacement market. The large share of the segment is due to factors like the presence of a large number of major market players, the increasing prevalence of joint-related conditions, favorable healthcare policies, and increasing preference of the patients for minimally invasive disease. These factors contribute to the segment’s dominance throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific expecting high growth for the joint replacement market due to increasing number of healthcare facilities and growing healthcare expenditures, and growing medical tourism. The high potential for cost-savings on medical procedures in Asian countries such as Singapore, India and Thailand will also boost the market growth in this region.

The joint replacement market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

