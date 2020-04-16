The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global point of care ultrasound market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The point of care ultrasound market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Point of care ultrasound refers to the use of an ultrasound system at a patient’s existing location, such as a hospital or clinic bedside, ambulance, homecare or a remote village for diagnostic for or therapeutic purposes. The system has the potential to diagnose the condition at a much cost effective means, since it is portable and does not require a set up like the traditional stationary ultrasound system.

Topmost Vendors:

1.ESAOTE SPA

2. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

3. Analogic Corporation

4. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

5. Hitachi, Ltd.

6. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

7. Fujifilm Corporation

8. Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

9. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10. CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Market Segments:

The global point of care ultrasound market is segmented on the basis of type, portability, application and end user. Based on type, the market is classified as diagnostic devices and therapeutic devices. Based on portability, the market is bifurcated into trolley based devices and handheld devices. Based on application market is classified as, emergency medicine, cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology (OB/GYN), urology and other applications. On the basis of end user the point of care ultrasound market is divided as hospitals, clinics, maternity centers, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and other end users.

The report analyzes factors affecting point of care ultrasound market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the point of care ultrasound market in these regions.

