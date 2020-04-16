Dental chairs, also known as dental treatment units, are not only a necessity for ensuring appropriate dental care but also play a crucial role in strengthening the communication between dentists/practitioners and patients. In addition, it serves as an essential operational tool for the dentists, however, for patients, the chair symbolizes comfort while undergoing a dental treatment. Thus, manufacturers focus on patient comfort while designing dental chairs, which significantly supplements the market growth.

The market of dental chairs is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising importance on patient comfort while designing dental chairs, growing focus on dental aesthetics and infrastructural advancements in the dental offices/set-ups are the driving factors of dental chair.

Growing healthcare expenditure in the emerging economies and rise in awareness among people towards oral hygiene has resulted in large-scale adoption of dental chairs for examination are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. KaVo Dental

2. DCI

3. A-dec Inc

4. DentalEZ, Inc

5. DOME, Inc.

6. Midmark Corp.

7. PLANMECA OY

8. OMS

9. Diplomat Dental s.r.o

10. Forest Dental

The global dental chairs market is segmented on the basis of product, type and end user. The product segment includes, examination dental chairs, oral surgery dental chairs and orthodontic dental chairs. Based on type, the market is segmented as, powered dental chair and manual dental chair. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global dental chairs market based on product, type and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall dental chair market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

