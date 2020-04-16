The global programmatic advertising market is estimated to have reached $ 84.58 billion by 2017

As the ability to target audiences through programming has become more apparent, marketers have embraced it with enthusiasm. In 2017, overall programmatic digital ad spending alone would reach $ 84.58 billion, according to Publisher. This represents a jump of 24% over the previous year and represents 67% of all advertising expenditure on digital signage.One of the things that makes the program successful is the ability to select exactly the audience that you think will be most interested in your ad, and then use a dynamic creative to produce an impression designed specifically for them.

Access the PDF example of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2164383

Programmatic advertising is the automation of buying and selling computer graphics, video, FBX and mobile ads using real-time bidding. The programmatic describes how online campaigns are booked, delivered, analyzed and optimized via demand side software interfaces and algorithms (DSP).

Programmatic advertising comes to life as an automated way to buy and sell ad inventory through exchanges that link advertisers to publishers. The exchanges started with research, but today they cover all channels, from display, social and mobile to television, radio and the outside.

Growing use of mobile advertising to stimulate growth

With the growing market for mobile phones, a wide use of mobile advertising is observed, associated with an increasing demand for more sophisticated technologies. The emergence of tools to monitor and measure relevant data on mobile devices is influencing the bright outlook for programmatic mobile video. There has been a wide adoption of digital technologies and devices for innovation in business processes and income generation opportunities. In addition, several government and international events have generated additional online advertising spending, which in turn has influenced the adoption of programmatic advertising.The above factors are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. In addition, social media marketers run more effective campaigns through automated purchasing, reaching specific audiences with highly relevant messages. This should further stimulate market growth.

Learn more about this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2164383

Major players in the global market include

Facebook

Google (Doubleclick)

Alibaba

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Tencent

AppNexus

Amazon

JD.com

Yahoo

Verizon Communications

eBay

booking

Expedia

MediaMath

Baidu

Rakuten

Rocket Fuel

The Office of Commerce

AdRoll

Sina

Geographically, this global report divided into several key regions,, turnover (millions USD), market share and growth rate of Programmable Display for these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast)

North America

Europe

China

Asia (excluding China)

South America

Others

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-programmatic-display-market-size-status-and-forecast-2023

Contents

Chapter One: Industry Presentation 1

1.1 Presentation of the programmable display market 1

1.1.1 Scope of the programmatic display product 1

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook 1

1.2 Size of the global programmatic display market and analysis by region (2013-2018E) 2

1.2.1 State and outlook of the programmatic display market in North America 4

1.2.2 EU programming State of the poster market and outlook 5

1.2.3 Asia (except China) State of the programmatic display market and outlook 6

1.2.4 State of China’s programmatic display market and outlook 7

1.2.5 State of the programmatic display market in South America and prospects 8

1.3 Programmatic display market by end users / application 8

1.3.1 Game announcements 9

1.3.2 E-commerce announcements 10

1.3.3 Travel announcements 11

Chapter two: Global analysis of the competition in programmatic display by players 12

2.1 Overall size of the programmatic display market (millions USD) by players (2017-2018E) 12

2.2 Competitive status and trend 16

Chapter Three: Company Profiles and Key Data (The Best Players) 17

3.1 Facebook 17

3.1.1 Company profile 17

3.1 .2 Main presentation of the company / company 17

3.1.3 Facebook programmatic display turnover (millions USD) (2017-2018E) 18

3.2 Google (DoubleClick) 20

3.2.1 Company profile 20

3.2.2 Main presentation of the company / company 20

3.2.3 Revenue from Google’s programmatic display (Doubleclick) (millions USD) (2017-2018E) 21

3.3 Alibaba 22

3.3.1 Company profile 22

3.3.2 Main presentation of the company / company 22

3.3.3 Alibaba programmatic display turnover (millions USD) (2017-2018E) 24

3.4 Adobe Systems Inco

Suite …

About us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

Contact us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone number : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155