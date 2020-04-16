The “Global Light Duty Vehicle Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive and Transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the light duty vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, fuel type, transmission type, and geography. The global light duty vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading light duty vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Light duty vehicle is a truck or car with Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of less than 8,500 lbs. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technological advancement in alternative fuel vehicles, demand for truck rental services, long-range cars to gain share in the light-duty vehicles. The market players are focusing on the launch of light-duty vehicles based on new and innovative platforms. Some of the OEMs, such as Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan, and Daimler, are also working on building common platforms for light-duty vehicles and passenger vehicles as part of the efforts to save on development costs and reduce lead times.

The demand for light-duty vehicles is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the lower volume of air pollutants it tends to emit. Additionally, the stringent government regulations aimed at reducing vehicular emissions are expected to enhance the adoption of light-duty electric trucks. Governments in various countries have implemented strict rules aimed at arresting the rising levels of vehicular pollution. For instance, the Government of India has implemented the Bharat Stage Emission Standards (BSES), which aims at regulating the output of air pollutants from vehicles. The European Union has also established European emission standards that define the acceptable limits for exhaust emissions. Light duty vehicle tends to emit lower volumes of air pollutants and therefore, turning out to be the most preferred vehicle to transport goods and people.

The global light duty vehicle market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, fuel type, and transmission type. Based on vehicle type, the light duty vehicle market is segmented into: Passenger Cars, Van, Pickup-Trucks, and Light Commercial vehicle (LCV). On the basis of fuel type, the market is segmented into: Gasoline, Diesel, Electric, and Others. On the basis of transmission type, the market is segmented into: Manual and Automatic.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global light duty vehicle market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The light duty vehicle market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the light duty vehicle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the light duty vehicle in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the light duty vehicle market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies in the light duty vehicle market, such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from light duty vehicle market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for filter products in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the light duty vehicle market.

Daimler AG

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

IVECO S.p.A.

Jaguar Land Rover

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Group

Volvo AB

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Light Duty Vehicles Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Light Duty Vehicles Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Light Duty Vehicles Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Light Duty Vehicles Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

