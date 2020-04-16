Big Data has turned out to be one of the prevalent technologies being utilized by organizations today. An autonomous data platform manages and optimizes the big data infrastructure. An autonomous data platform studies the big data infrastructure of a specific client to solve critical business challenges and guarantees ideal usage of the database. These platforms not only improve the quality of data-driven insights but also help enterprises enhance their data management capabilities. The proliferation of data has forced data management platform vendors, such as Oracle, MapR, IBM, and AWS, to develop and design autonomous data platforms that help IT teams simplify and manage processes.

By component, platform segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Enterprises are increasingly adopting these platforms to effectively and efficiently deal with the increasing volumes of data so as to improve efficiency and maintain business continuity. These platforms not only improve the quality of data but also help enterprises upgrade their data management capabilities.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the deep penetration of the Internet and cell phones in North America has created opportunities for enterprises to connect with customers, channel partners, and other stakeholders in the region. The broad utilization of cell phones and social media platforms to connect with business partners and clients for delivering customized content according to the business necessities of customers has encouraged organizations to adopt these platforms and services.

Some of the key players in this market include IBM, Oracle, Teradata, QuboleInc, AWS, Gemini Data, Cloudera, Ataccama, Denodo, MApR, Paxata, Alteryx, Dvsum, Datrium and Zaloni.

Organization Sizes Covered:

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

Components Covered:

– Services

– Platform

Deployment Types Covered:

– Cloud

– On-Premises

End Users Covered:

– Healthcare and Life Sciences

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– Information Technology, Telecommunication and Media

– Retail and Consumer Goods

– Manufacturing

– Government

– Other End Users

