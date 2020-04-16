Global Microlearning Market is accounted for $1.30 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include Increasing demand for training deskless and mobile workers across industries, growing need for skills-based & result-oriented training among enterprises. However, lack of awareness of microlearning benefits is restricting the market growth.

Microlearning is a universal approach for skill based learning and education which deals with relatively small learning units. Micro learning trainings are best utilized at the point where a student will actually need the information, or when they are going to be most receptive to receiving that information.

Amongst Deployment Type, The on-premises microlearning solution is deployed on the server of the client organization. It enables enterprises to create, store, and deliver business-critical data and control access to training programs. The on-premises microlearning solution is used by enterprises in which the continuous availability of a learning system is significant for the business process outcome.

By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. The increase in use of eLearning tools, growth in adoption of handheld devices, such as tablets and mobile phones, and technological advancements in learning methodologies have boosted the growth of the microlearning market in North America.

Some of the key players in global Microlearning market are IBM, Cornerstone OnDemand, Saba Software, Trivantis, Bigtincan, Epignosis, Axonify, Neovation Learning Solutions, Mindtree, Qstream, Pryor Learning Solutions, SwissVBS, Count5, Sweetrush, Multiversity and Gnowbe.

Organization Types Covered:

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

Components Covered:

– Solution

– Services

Deployment Types Covered:

– Cloud

– On-premises

Applications Covered:

– Residential

– Clinics

– Hospitals

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Manufacturing and Logistics

– Telecom and IT

– Retail

– Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

– Healthcare and Life Sciences

– Other End users

