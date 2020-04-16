Network Security Software enables guaranteeing the security of its assets including all network traffic. This software is used for protecting against malware, which includes spyware, Trojans, worms, and viruses. Malware can also become very dangerous as it can infect a network. This software handles the threat by scanning for malware entry and regularly tracks files in order to detect anomalies, remove malware, and fix the damage.

By end-user, the government vertical segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The government sector that deals with highly confidential data about the nation and its people is accessible and utilized by public with the help of advanced innovations, such as mobile, social media, and cloud which has prompted to a rise in cyber attacks, thefts, and gaining information through unapproved accesses where this software helps in improving the security of information and reduces the danger of unidentified access. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Early adoption of this solution and the presence of several vendors are expected to drive market growth in the region. Businesses in the region are increasingly implementing these solutions to detect and prevent threats at an early stage.

Some of the key players in this market include Solarwinds, Cisco, Fireeye, IBM, GFI Software, Symantec, Webroot, Avast, Qualys, Firemon, Trend Micro, Bitdefender, Juniper Networks, AT&T and Watchguard.

Deployment Modes Covered:

– On-Premises

– Cloud

Organization Sizes Covered:

– Large Enterprises

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Components Covered:

– Services

– Solutions

End Users Covered:

– Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication

– Aerospace and Defense

– Retail

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

– Energy and Utilities

– Healthcare

– Government

– Manufacturing

– Education

– Other End Users

