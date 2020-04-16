This report examines the global market for payment management software, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of development of payment management software in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and South East Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

Textura (Oracle)

Bottomline Technologies

Zoho

Astral Technologies

NetSuite

AvidXchange

Fusebill

Canopus EpaySuite

Tipalti

Stripe

PaySimple

EBizCharge

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Android

iOS

web-based

Market segment by application, the payment management software can be divided into

freelancers

Large businesses Small and

medium-sized businesses

Small businesses

Public administrations

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Payment Management Software Industry

1.1. Overview of the payment management software market

1.1.1. Scope of payment management software

1.1.2. Market situation and outlook

1.2. Size of the global market for payment management software and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Market for payment management software by type

1.3.1. Android

1.3.2.iOS

1.3.3. Web-based

1.4. End-user payment / application management software market

1.4.1. Freelancers

1.4.2. Large companies

1.4.3. Medium-sized companies

1.4.4. Small businesses

1.4.5. Public administration

Chapter Two: Analysis of the competition in software for the global management of player payments

2.1. Size of the payment management software market (value) per player (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive status and trend

2.2.1. Market concentration rate

2.2.2. Product / service differences

2.2.3. New entrants

2.2.4. Technological trends of the future

Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)

3.1. Textura (Oracle)

3.1.1. Company profile

3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3. Products, services and solutions

3.1.4. Payment management software turnover (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent developments

3.2. Bottom line technologies

3.2.1. Company profile

3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.2.3. Products, services and solutions

3.2.4.Revenue from payment management software (millions USD) (2013-2018)

Suite ….

