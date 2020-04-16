This report examines the global market for payment management software, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of development of payment management software in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and South East Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as
Textura (Oracle)
Bottomline Technologies
Zoho
Astral Technologies
NetSuite
AvidXchange
Fusebill
Canopus EpaySuite
Tipalti
Stripe
PaySimple
EBizCharge
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
Android
iOS
web-based
Market segment by application, the payment management software can be divided into
freelancers
Large businesses Small and
medium-sized businesses
Small businesses
Public administrations
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Payment Management Software Industry
1.1. Overview of the payment management software market
1.1.1. Scope of payment management software
1.1.2. Market situation and outlook
1.2. Size of the global market for payment management software and analysis by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Market for payment management software by type
1.3.1. Android
1.3.2.iOS
1.3.3. Web-based
1.4. End-user payment / application management software market
1.4.1. Freelancers
1.4.2. Large companies
1.4.3. Medium-sized companies
1.4.4. Small businesses
1.4.5. Public administration
Chapter Two: Analysis of the competition in software for the global management of player payments
2.1. Size of the payment management software market (value) per player (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive status and trend
2.2.1. Market concentration rate
2.2.2. Product / service differences
2.2.3. New entrants
2.2.4. Technological trends of the future
Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)
3.1. Textura (Oracle)
3.1.1. Company profile
3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.1.3. Products, services and solutions
3.1.4. Payment management software turnover (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent developments
3.2. Bottom line technologies
3.2.1. Company profile
3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.2.3. Products, services and solutions
3.2.4.Revenue from payment management software (millions USD) (2013-2018)
Suite ….
