This report studies the global Payroll Management Software market, analyzes and researches the Payroll Management Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
ADP Workforce
Dayforce
Sage
Xero
Kronos
Gusto
BambooHR
Zenefits
Epicor
Namely
PeopleSoft
AccountEdge
Paychex Payroll
Intuit Payroll
Paylocity
SurePayroll
SmartHR
Ultimate Software
Justworks
Lenvica Payroll
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Software-as-a-service (SaaS)
Cloud-hosted
Market segment by Application, Payroll Management Software can be split into
Small Businesses
Medium-sized Businesses
Large Enterprises
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Payroll Management Software
1.1. Payroll Management Software Market Overview
1.1.1. Payroll Management Software Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Payroll Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Payroll Management Software Market by Type
1.3.1. On-premise
1.3.2. Software-as-a-service (SaaS)
1.3.3. Cloud-hosted
1.4. Payroll Management Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Small Businesses
1.4.2. Medium-sized Businesses
1.4.3. Large Enterprises
Chapter Two: Global Payroll Management Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Payroll Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. ADP Workforce
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Payroll Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. Dayforce
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4. Payroll Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Recent Developments
3.3. Sage
Continued….
