This report studies the global market for revenue cycle management (RCM), analyzes and researches the state and forecast of development of revenue cycle management (RCM) in the United States, EU, Japan , China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

Athenahealth

Cerner Corporation

Eclinicalworks

Mckesson

Quest Diagnostics

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Conifer Health Solutions

Epic Systems

Gebbs Healthcare Solutions

GE Healthcare

Experian

NueMD

drchrono

Corridor Group

DAS Health

Quorum

BPS Billing

RevenueMD

revMD

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into

RCM based on Web RCM

onsite RCM based on the

cloud

Market segment by application, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) can be divided into

Hospital

Physician

Laboratory

Pharmacy

Other

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Industry

1.1 Overview of the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market

1.1.1 Scope of the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Product

1.1. 2 Market conditions and outlook

1.2 Size of the global income cycle management (RCM) market and Analysis by regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2. 5 India

1.2.6 South-East Asia

1.3 Revenue cycle management (MRC) market by type

1.3.1 Web-based MRC

1.3.2 On-site MRC

1.3.3 Cloud-based MRC

1.4 revenue cycle management (MRC) per userfinal / application

1.4.1 Hospital

1.4.2 Doctor

1.4.3 Laboratory

1.4.4 Pharmacy

1.4.5 Other

Chapter Two: Analysis of Player Competition in the Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

2.1 Market Size (Value) of the Player Revenue Management Market (RCM) Market (2013-2018 )

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service Differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)

3.1 Athenahealth

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 General Presentation of Activities / Companies

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Income from Revenue Cycle Management ( MRC) (in millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent developments

3.2 Cerner Corporation

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 General overview of activities / activities

3.2.3 Products, services and solutions

3.2.4 Revenue Revenue Management (MRC) Business (millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 .5

Suite ….

