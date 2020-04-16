This report studies the global market for revenue cycle management (RCM), analyzes and researches the state and forecast of development of revenue cycle management (RCM) in the United States, EU, Japan , China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as
Athenahealth
Cerner Corporation
Eclinicalworks
Mckesson
Quest Diagnostics
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Conifer Health Solutions
Epic Systems
Gebbs Healthcare Solutions
GE Healthcare
Experian
NueMD
drchrono
Corridor Group
DAS Health
Quorum
BPS Billing
RevenueMD
revMD
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into
RCM based on Web RCM
onsite RCM based on the
cloud
Market segment by application, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) can be divided into
Hospital
Physician
Laboratory
Pharmacy
Other
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Industry
1.1 Overview of the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market
1.1.1 Scope of the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Product
1.1. 2 Market conditions and outlook
1.2 Size of the global income cycle management (RCM) market and Analysis by regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2. 5 India
1.2.6 South-East Asia
1.3 Revenue cycle management (MRC) market by type
1.3.1 Web-based MRC
1.3.2 On-site MRC
1.3.3 Cloud-based MRC
1.4 revenue cycle management (MRC) per userfinal / application
1.4.1 Hospital
1.4.2 Doctor
1.4.3 Laboratory
1.4.4 Pharmacy
1.4.5 Other
Chapter Two: Analysis of Player Competition in the Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)
2.1 Market Size (Value) of the Player Revenue Management Market (RCM) Market (2013-2018 )
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Product / service Differences
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2.4 Technological trends in the future
Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)
3.1 Athenahealth
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 General Presentation of Activities / Companies
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Income from Revenue Cycle Management ( MRC) (in millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent developments
3.2 Cerner Corporation
3.2.1 Company profile
3.2.2 General overview of activities / activities
3.2.3 Products, services and solutions
3.2.4 Revenue Revenue Management (MRC) Business (millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 .5
Suite ….
