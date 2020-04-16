This report examines the global market for talent management software, analysis and research status and forecast of development of talent management software in the US , in the ‘ EU, Japan, China, India and South East Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as
Cornerstone OnDemand
IBM
Lumesse
Oracle
ADP
Peoplefluent
Skillsoft
Saba Software
SAP
Talentsoft
Halogen Software
Workday
SumTotal Systems
Ultimate Software
SuccessFactors
Taleo
Authoria
GeoLearning
Pathlore
TalentGuard
Centranum
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
On-Premises
On-Demand / Cloud
Web-based
Market segment by application, talent management software can be divided into
small and medium enterprises
large enterprises
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Talent Management Software Sector
1.1 Overview of
the Talent Management Software Market 1.1.1 Scope of the Talent Management Software Product
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Size of the Global Talent Software Market talent management and analysis by regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Talent management software market by type
1.3.1 On-Premises
1.3.2 On-Demand / Cloud
1.3.3 Web
1.4 End-user / application talent management software market
1.4.1 Small and medium-sized businesses
1.4.2 Large companies
Chapter Two: Global Analysis of Competition by Players
in Talent Management Software 2.1 Size of the Market for Talent Management Software (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Concentration Rate of market
2.2.2 Product / service differences
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2.4 Future technological trends
Chapter three: Company profiles (main players)
3.1 Cornerstone Ondemand
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 Main presentation of activities / companies
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
3.1.4 Income from talent management software ( millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.1 .5 Recent developments
3.2 IBM
3.2.1 Company profile
3.2.2 General overview of activities / activities
3.2.3 Products, services and solutions
3.2.4 Management software revenues of talents (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent developments
3.3 Lumesse
3.3.1 Company profile
suite …
