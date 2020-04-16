This report examines the global videoconferencing software market, analyzes and studies the state and forecast of videoconferencing software development in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. East. This report focuses on the major players in the global market, such as
Microsoft (Skype)
Cisco
Zoho Meeting
Citrix Systems
AnyMeeting
VSee
Google Inc
TeamViewer
LogMeIn
Amazon Chime
Adobe Connect
Brother International
Elektrozavodskaya
Polycom Inc
Mikogo
Valisha Technologies
MeetingBurner
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
telepresence
videoconferencing software Integrated videoconferencing software Desktop videoconferencing software
Market segment by application, video conferencing software can be divided into
startups and small businesses
medium-sized businesses
large businesses
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the
Videoconferencing Software Industry 1.1 Overview of the
Videoconferencing Software Market 1.1.1 Scope of the Videoconferencing Software Product
1.1.2 Market Conditions and Outlook
1.2 Size of the Global Videoconferencing Software Market and Analysis by Region ( 2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Asia Southeast
1.3 software market videoconferencing by type
1.3.1 software videoconferencing by telepresence
1.3 .2 software integrated videoconferencing
1.3.3 Softwaredesktop videoconferencing
1.4 Video conferencing software market by end users / application
1.4.1 Startups and small businesses
1.4.2 Medium-
sized businesses 1.4.3 Large businesses
Chapter Two: Comprehensive analysis of video conferencing software competition by players
2.1 Size of video conferencing software market (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Differences in products / services
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2.4 Future technological trends
Chapter three: Company profiles (main players)
3.1 Microsoft (Skype)
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 Main presentation of activities / companies
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
3.1.4 Software turnover videoconferencing (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent developments
3.2 Cisco
3.2.1 Company profile
3.2.2 General overview of activities / activities
3.2.3 Products, services and solutions
3.2.4 Software revenue videoconference (Milli
Suite ….
