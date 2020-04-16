According to AllTheResearch’s analysis, Global AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market Ecosystem was valued approximately USD 1.7 Billion in 2018. And it expected to reach at a CAGR of 45.5%. by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The need for next-gen technologies like AI to deal with COVID-19 could be one of the most important milestones in the AI ecosystem. From last, 4-month utilization of AI is assisting global institutes for early warning and alerts, tracking and prediction, data dashboards and early diagnosis. Applications or use cases of AI vary from each node of the ecosystem, various technologies from this Umbrella Technology are contributing to prevent and predict this pandemic. Naturally, by the end of 2021 penetration AI in Public Safety, Healthcare and the related sector is expected to increase at least 3 times.

Download Sample PDF of COVID-19 ToC to understand the impact and be smart in redefining business strategies.

https://www.alltheresearch.com/impactC19-request/314



The on-going evolution of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) brings in disruption and innovation in the AI Logistics and Supply Chain Market Ecosystem. The efficiency of a company in network planning and predictive demand are getting improved with AI capabilities. Companies are becoming more proactive with tools and technology that can help with accurate demand forecasting and capacity planning. With the help of AI technology, market expectations can be tapped, by which people working in this area can quickly move vehicles to the exact locations where demand is more. Thus, it helps in bringing down operational costs.

Market Segmentation:

The major players operating in the global AI in Logistics and Supply Chain ecosystem are as follows:

UPS, FedEx, CSX, McLane Company, DHL and more…

By Application: Predictive Maintenance/Self Diagnostics, Fraud Reduction, Cybersecurity, Network Security, Network Optimization, Virtual Assistance, Network Operations & Monitoring Management, Security & Surveillance, Inventory Management, Others.



Download Exclusive Free Sample PDF with Top Companies Market Positioning Data

https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/314



AI IN LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET ECOSYSTEM

Globally, Artificial Intelligence In Logistics And Supply Chain Market Ecosystem is growing at a fast pace and so, by 2030, one-third of workers in the U.S. will need to switch occupations due to increased use of robotics. While Amazon leads the way, other companies, including carriers such as FedEx and DHL are testing and developing robotic-based systems to speed operations. According to one estimate, a 10% to 30% increase in efficiency in the EU logistics sector would translate into €100-300 billion in cost savings for the European industry. In Asia pacific, Chinese company Alibaba invested $248 billion in transactions which is more than the investments made by eBay and Amazon in artificial intelligence and machine learning for supply chain and logistics. China is on a path to overtake the United States as the world’s leader in technology.

Ask You Queries | Get 30 Min Free Analyst Call

https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/314

Glance on Global AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Ecosystem Trends:

1 AI-enabled RPA in the transportation & logistics industry allows the vendors to reduce expensive manual functions through automatic acquisition, integration and delivery of data across the supply chain. AI enabled RPA is also used to automate the scheduling process of shipments.

2 Machine learning makes it possible to discover patterns in supply chain data by relying on algorithms that quickly pinpoint the most influential factors to a supply networks’ success, while constantly learning in the process.

3 Companies are extending the life of key supply chain assets including machinery, engines, transportation and warehouse equipment by finding new pattern in the usage of data collected via IoT sensors.

And More…

Table of Content:

Ecosystem Report – Table of Content

Introduction Global AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market Ecosystem Definition Scope of study Executive Summary

Global Market Segmentation

AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market Ecosystem Positioning

Global AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market Ecosystem Snapshot

Global AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market Ecosystem Segmentation By Component

AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market Ecosystem Sizing, Volume, and ASP Analysis & Forecast

Global AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market Ecosystem Sizing & Volume Cross-segmentation

And More…

View Complete Report with Different Company Profiles

https://www.alltheresearch.com/report/314/ai-in-logistics-and-supply-chain-ecosystem-market

AllTheResearch

Contact Person: Rohit B.

Tel: 1-888-691-6870

Email: [email protected]