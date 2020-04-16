LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global EMI Materials Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global EMI Materials market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global EMI Materials market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global EMI Materials market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global EMI Materials market.

Leading players of the global EMI Materials market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global EMI Materials market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global EMI Materials market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global EMI Materials market.

The major players that are operating in the global EMI Materials market are: Henkel, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Parker Chomerics, DOW, Laird, Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology Co., Ltd., TOKIN Corporation, TDK, TATSUTA, Panasonic, Tech-Etch, Guangzhou Fangbang Electronics, Heico (Leader Tech and Quell), Suzhou Anjie Technology, Vacuumschmelze, Shenzhen HFC Shielding Products Co.,Ltd., Zippertubing, A.K. Stamping, SUZHOU CHENGBANGDAYI MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., Cuming Microwave, Zhejiang Saintyear Electronic Technologies Co., Ltd.

Global EMI Materials Market by Product Type: Polymer EMI Materials, Metal EMI Materials

Global EMI Materials Market by Application: Consumer Electronics, Communication, Defense&Aviation, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global EMI Materials market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global EMI Materials market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global EMI Materials market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global EMI Materials market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global EMI Materials market

Exploring key dynamics of the global EMI Materials market

Highlighting important trends of the global EMI Materials market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global EMI Materials market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global EMI Materials market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 EMI Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of EMI Materials

1.2 EMI Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global EMI Materials Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Polymer EMI Materials

1.2.3 Metal EMI Materials

1.3 EMI Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 EMI Materials Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Communication

1.3.4 Defense&Aviation

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global EMI Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global EMI Materials Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global EMI Materials Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 EMI Materials Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): EMI Materials Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the EMI Materials Industry

1.5.1.1 EMI Materials Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and EMI Materials Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for EMI Materials Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global EMI Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global EMI Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global EMI Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global EMI Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers EMI Materials Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 EMI Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EMI Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key EMI Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 EMI Materials Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global EMI Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global EMI Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America EMI Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America EMI Materials Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America EMI Materials Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe EMI Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe EMI Materials Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe EMI Materials Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific EMI Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific EMI Materials Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific EMI Materials Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America EMI Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America EMI Materials Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America EMI Materials Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa EMI Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa EMI Materials Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa EMI Materials Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global EMI Materials Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global EMI Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global EMI Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global EMI Materials Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global EMI Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global EMI Materials Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global EMI Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global EMI Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global EMI Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EMI Materials Business

6.1 Henkel

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Henkel EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Henkel Products Offered

6.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

6.2 3M

6.2.1 3M Corporation Information

6.2.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 3M EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 3M Products Offered

6.2.5 3M Recent Development

6.3 H.B. Fuller

6.3.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

6.3.2 H.B. Fuller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 H.B. Fuller EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 H.B. Fuller Products Offered

6.3.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

6.4 Parker Chomerics

6.4.1 Parker Chomerics Corporation Information

6.4.2 Parker Chomerics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Parker Chomerics EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Parker Chomerics Products Offered

6.4.5 Parker Chomerics Recent Development

6.5 DOW

6.5.1 DOW Corporation Information

6.5.2 DOW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 DOW EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 DOW Products Offered

6.5.5 DOW Recent Development

6.6 Laird

6.6.1 Laird Corporation Information

6.6.2 Laird Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Laird EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Laird Products Offered

6.6.5 Laird Recent Development

6.7 Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

6.6.1 Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology Co., Ltd. EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

6.7.5 Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

6.8 TOKIN Corporation

6.8.1 TOKIN Corporation Corporation Information

6.8.2 TOKIN Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 TOKIN Corporation EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 TOKIN Corporation Products Offered

6.8.5 TOKIN Corporation Recent Development

6.9 TDK

6.9.1 TDK Corporation Information

6.9.2 TDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 TDK EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 TDK Products Offered

6.9.5 TDK Recent Development

6.10 TATSUTA

6.10.1 TATSUTA Corporation Information

6.10.2 TATSUTA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 TATSUTA EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 TATSUTA Products Offered

6.10.5 TATSUTA Recent Development

6.11 Panasonic

6.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

6.11.2 Panasonic EMI Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Panasonic EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Panasonic Products Offered

6.11.5 Panasonic Recent Development

6.12 Tech-Etch

6.12.1 Tech-Etch Corporation Information

6.12.2 Tech-Etch EMI Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Tech-Etch EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Tech-Etch Products Offered

6.12.5 Tech-Etch Recent Development

6.13 Guangzhou Fangbang Electronics

6.13.1 Guangzhou Fangbang Electronics Corporation Information

6.13.2 Guangzhou Fangbang Electronics EMI Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Guangzhou Fangbang Electronics EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Guangzhou Fangbang Electronics Products Offered

6.13.5 Guangzhou Fangbang Electronics Recent Development

6.14 Heico (Leader Tech and Quell)

6.14.1 Heico (Leader Tech and Quell) Corporation Information

6.14.2 Heico (Leader Tech and Quell) EMI Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Heico (Leader Tech and Quell) EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Heico (Leader Tech and Quell) Products Offered

6.14.5 Heico (Leader Tech and Quell) Recent Development

6.15 Suzhou Anjie Technology

6.15.1 Suzhou Anjie Technology Corporation Information

6.15.2 Suzhou Anjie Technology EMI Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Suzhou Anjie Technology EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Suzhou Anjie Technology Products Offered

6.15.5 Suzhou Anjie Technology Recent Development

6.16 Vacuumschmelze

6.16.1 Vacuumschmelze Corporation Information

6.16.2 Vacuumschmelze EMI Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Vacuumschmelze EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Vacuumschmelze Products Offered

6.16.5 Vacuumschmelze Recent Development

6.17 Shenzhen HFC Shielding Products Co.,Ltd.

6.17.1 Shenzhen HFC Shielding Products Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

6.17.2 Shenzhen HFC Shielding Products Co.,Ltd. EMI Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Shenzhen HFC Shielding Products Co.,Ltd. EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Shenzhen HFC Shielding Products Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

6.17.5 Shenzhen HFC Shielding Products Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

6.18 Zippertubing

6.18.1 Zippertubing Corporation Information

6.18.2 Zippertubing EMI Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Zippertubing EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Zippertubing Products Offered

6.18.5 Zippertubing Recent Development

6.19 A.K. Stamping

6.19.1 A.K. Stamping Corporation Information

6.19.2 A.K. Stamping EMI Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 A.K. Stamping EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 A.K. Stamping Products Offered

6.19.5 A.K. Stamping Recent Development

6.20 SUZHOU CHENGBANGDAYI MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

6.20.1 SUZHOU CHENGBANGDAYI MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. Corporation Information

6.20.2 SUZHOU CHENGBANGDAYI MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. EMI Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 SUZHOU CHENGBANGDAYI MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 SUZHOU CHENGBANGDAYI MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. Products Offered

6.20.5 SUZHOU CHENGBANGDAYI MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. Recent Development

6.21 Cuming Microwave

6.21.1 Cuming Microwave Corporation Information

6.21.2 Cuming Microwave EMI Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Cuming Microwave EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Cuming Microwave Products Offered

6.21.5 Cuming Microwave Recent Development

6.22 Zhejiang Saintyear Electronic Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.22.1 Zhejiang Saintyear Electronic Technologies Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

6.22.2 Zhejiang Saintyear Electronic Technologies Co., Ltd. EMI Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Zhejiang Saintyear Electronic Technologies Co., Ltd. EMI Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Zhejiang Saintyear Electronic Technologies Co., Ltd. Products Offered

6.22.5 Zhejiang Saintyear Electronic Technologies Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7 EMI Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 EMI Materials Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of EMI Materials

7.4 EMI Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 EMI Materials Distributors List

8.3 EMI Materials Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global EMI Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of EMI Materials by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EMI Materials by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 EMI Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of EMI Materials by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EMI Materials by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 EMI Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of EMI Materials by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EMI Materials by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America EMI Materials Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe EMI Materials Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific EMI Materials Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America EMI Materials Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa EMI Materials Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

