The size of the global LIMS market was US $ 530 million and is expected to reach US $ 840 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% over the 2018-2025 period. This report examines the size of the global LIMS market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global LIMS market by company, region, type and end-use industry.
A Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) is a software system developed to support laboratory operations. This software system can track samples and workflows, aggregate data for research or business intelligence, and ensure that laboratory operations comply with various standards and regulations.
Overall, the LIMS industry market is concentrated because the LIMS manufacturing technology is relatively much more complicated than some high-tech equipment. Some companies are well known for the excellent performance of their LIMS and related services, such as LabWare, Thermo Fisher, LabVantage Solutions, STARLIMS Corporation. At the same time, the United States is remarkable in the global LIMS industry because of its market share and the technological status of LIMS.
Although competition in the LIMS market is fierce on a global scale, there are many companies that can reap considerable benefits from the manufacture and marketing of LIMS and this is why we believe there will also be companies in this market. But it is suggested that companies intending to enter this industry have a careful analysis of this market and their pros or cons.
This report focuses on the main global players, covered
LabWare
Thermo Fisher
LabVantage Solutions
STARLIMS Corporation
PerkinElmer
Genologics
Promium
Core Informatics
LabLynx
Autoscribe Informatics
Khemia Software
LabLogic Systems
Computing Solutions
Novatek International
Chemware
CloudLIMS
Others
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
LIMS on LIMS site
based on the LIMS cloud
hosted remotely
Market segment by application, divided into
research and development Lab
Analytical Services Lab
Manufacturing Lab
Other
The objectives of the study of this report are:
To study and forecast the size of LIMS on the world market.
Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.
Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.
Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.
Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions
To establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the LIMS market are as follows: follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
LIMS 2025 world market size, status and forecasts
Chapter One: Overview of the LIMS Sector
1.1 Market overview
LIMS 1.1.1 Scope of the LIMS product
1.1.2 State of the market and outlook
1.2 Size of the global LIMS market and analysis by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 Inside
1.3 LIMS market by type
1.3.1 LIMS on site
1.3.2 Cloud-based LIMS
1.3.3 LIMS hosted remotely
1.4 LIMS market by end users / application
1.4.1 Research and development laboratory
1.4.2 Analytical services laboratory
1.4.3 Laboratory manufacturing
1.4.4 Other
Chapter Two: Overall LIMS Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 LIMS market size (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Product / service differences
2.2.3 New Participants
2.2.4 Technological trends in the future
Chapter Three: Company Profiles (The Best Players)
3.1 LabWare
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
3.1.4 LIMS turnover (in millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Thermo Fisher
3.2.1 Company profile
3.2.2 Presentation of the company / the company
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions (
suite) …
