This report examines the size of the global Cloud Business Email market, the state and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global Cloud Business Email market by company, region, type and end-use sector.

Electronic mail (e-mail or e-mail) is a method of exchanging messages (“mail”) between people using electronic devices. Electronic mail first entered limited use in the 1960s, and by the mid-1970s had taken the form now recognized as electronic mail. E-mail works on computer networks, which today are mainly the Internet. Some early email systems required that both the author and the recipient be online at the same time, just like instant messaging.

The Western European market will represent an additional opportunity of US $ 388.5 million between 2017 and 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region will record an additional opportunity of US $ 781.3 million during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Cloud Business Email market size was xx million U.S. dollars and is projected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

IBM

Google

Micro Focus International

NEC

Amazon

Hitachi

J2 Global

Fujitsu

Market segment by region / country, this report covers the

United States in

Europe

China

Japan South

Asia –

India

market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Windows

Linux

Unix

Mainframe

Others

market segments by application, divided into

BFSI

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

IT and Telecom

Energy & Power

Automotive

Consumer Goods & Retail

Others

The objectives of the study in this report are: to

study and forecast the size of the Cloud Business Email market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To strategically profile the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the Cloud Business Email market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region , company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Manufacturers of commercial email Cloud

distributors / traders / wholesalers

commercial email to Cloud manufacturers professional email subcomponents

Association of

downstream suppliers

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the Cloud Business Email market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, state and forecast of the global cloud email market 2025

Chapter 1: Presentation of the electronic messaging sector in the

cloud 1.1 Presentation of the electronic messaging market in the

cloud 1.1.1 Scope of the cloud email product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Global messaging market in the commercial cloud Size and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Cloud email market by type

1.3.1 Windows

1.3.2 Linux

1.3.3 Unix

1.3.4 Mainframe

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Cloud email market by user

end / application 1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Health

1.4.3 Media and entertainment

1.4.4 IT and telecommunications

1.4.5 Energy and electricity

1.4.6 Automobile

1.4.7 Consumer goods and retail

1.4.8 Others

Chapter Two: Analysis of the Global Competition for Commercial Email by Players

2.1 Size of the market for professional email in the cloud (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences in products / services

2.2.3 New Participants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main activity / overview of activities (

suite) …

