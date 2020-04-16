This report examines the size of the global market for basic banking solutions, the status and forecasts of the sector, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global market for basic banking solutions by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

It is difficult enough for banks in emerging economies to establish a physical presence to meet the immense needs of an underserved population in rural areas. Branchless banking is a good solution to this predicament and banks have invested in mobile banking, net banking and email banking to be accessible to all customers at the touch of a button. Banks can now operate customers in remote rural areas, thereby increasing the frequency of banking.

The Western European banking segment is expected to be worth nearly $ 3 billion US by the end of 2025, which is expected to be roughly double the size of financial institutions at that time.

In 2017, the size of the global market for basic banking solutions was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

SAP

Oracle

Infosys

FIS

Tata

Misys

HCL

Temenos

Capgemini

Infrasoft

Snapshot

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into software services Market segment by application, divided into banks financial institutions Other The objectives of the study of this report are as follows: Study and predict the size of the Core Banking Solution market on the world market. Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players. Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the Core Banking Solution market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Manufacturers of

basic banking solutions Distributors / traders / wholesalers

of basic banking solutions Manufacturers of sub-components of basic banking solutions

Industry association

Downstream sellers

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the Core Banking Solution market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, status and forecasts of the global market for Core Banking 2025

Chapter 1: Presentation of the solution sector

Core Banking 1.1 Presentation of the solution market

Core Banking 1.1.1 Scope of the Core Banking solution product

1.1.2 Market status and outlook

1.2 Size and analysis of the global market for basic banking solutions by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Market for basic banking solutions by type

1.3 .1 Software

1.3.2 Services

1.4 Market for basic banking solutions by end users / application

1.4.1 Banks

1.4.2 Financial institution

1.4.3 Others

Chapter Two: Stakeholder Analysis of Global Basic Banking Solutions

2.1 Market size of basic banking solutions (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences in products / services

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)

3.1 SAP

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 General presentation of activities / companies

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Income from basic banking solutions (millions of USD)) (2013-2018)

3.2 Oracle

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 Main presentation of activities / activities

Suite ….

