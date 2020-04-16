This report examines the size of the global market for commercial aircraft video surveillance systems, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global market for video surveillance systems for commercial aircraft by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.
Commercial aircraft video surveillance systems are the hardware and software to monitor the safety, security and conduct of aircraft.
The adoption of advanced security solutions is considered to be one of the main growth factors in the market for commercial aircraft video surveillance systems.
In 2017, the size of the global market for commercial aircraft video surveillance systems was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in 2018- 2025.
This report focuses on the main global players, covered
Ad Aerospace
Aerial View Systems
Cabin Avionics
Global Airworks
Global Epoint
Goodrich
Groupe Latecoere
Meggitt
Navaero
Orbit Technologies
Strongpilot Software Solutions
The
Ucus Dunyasi market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
Cabin Surveillance system (CSC)
Cockpit Surveillance door system (CDDS)
system (CDDS)
Ground maneuvering Camera Systems (GMCS)
Flight safety Camera Systems
Market segment by application, divided into
Narrow Body airplane
Wide Body Aircraft
Very Large Aircraft
business
The objectives of the study of this report are:
To study and forecast the size of the market for video surveillance systems for commercial aircraft on the world market.
Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.
Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.
Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.
Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions
To establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the commercial aircraft video surveillance system as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information on the data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Main players
Manufacturers of video surveillance systems for commercial aircraft
Distributors / Traders / Wholesalers
Sub-component manufacturers
Industry association
Downstream sellers
Available customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and national analysis of the commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market, by end use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.
Contents
Global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems Market size, condition and forecast 2025
Chapter One: Overview of the CCTV Industry
commercial aircraft 1.1 Market overview of video surveillance systems
commercial aircraft 1.1.1 Product coverage of commercial aircraft video surveillance systems
1.1.2 State of the market and outlook
1.2 Global market for commercial aircraft video surveillance systems Size and analysis by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Market for commercial aircraft video surveillance systems by type
1.3.1 Cabin monitoring system (CSC)
1.3. 2 Cockpit door monitoring system (CDSS)
1.3.3 Ground maneuvering camera systems (GMCS)
1.3.4 Flight safety camera systems
1.4 Market for video surveillance systems for commercial aircraft by end users / application
1.4.1 Narrow-body airplanes
1.4.2 Wide-body airplanes
1.4.3 Very large aircraft
1.4.4 Business Aircraft
Chapter Two: Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems Competitor Analysis by Players
2.1 Commercial aircraft video surveillance systems Market size (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Differences in products / services
2.2.3 New entrants
Suite …
