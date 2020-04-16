The global market for wireless communication systems for public safety was US $ 1,200 million and is expected to reach US $ 2,230 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.1% over the 2018-2025 period. System market size, industry status and forecasts, competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global market for wireless communications systems for public safety by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

A public safety communications system is a wireless communications system used by first responders and emergency service personnel such as the police, firefighters, emergency medical services, homeland security and security agencies. disaster response to prevent or respond to incidents or situations that pose a threat to people or property. .

Motorola represented 44.07% of the market share of public security wireless communication systems in the United States in 2015. The other players represented 36.86%, including JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Cisco and Harris.

The American giant mainly manufactures in the eastern United States and the western United States. They have an unshakeable status in this area.The main consumer markets are located in the western United States, the eastern United States and the southern United States. The Western United States gained market share of 32.56% in 2015, the Southern United States followed by 28.49% in 2015.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the performance of the product. The main companies have the advantages of better performance, more abundant types of products, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Therefore, they take the majority of the high end market share.

For the years to come, the downward price trend of recent years will continue. As competition intensifies, the price gap between different brands will narrow. Likewise, the gross margin will fluctuate.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Motorola

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Cisco

Harris

Nokia

EADS

Hytera

ICOM

Sepura

Ericsson

Market segment by region / country, this report covers the

United States in

Europe

China

Japan South

Asia –

India

market segment by type, the product can be divided into

analog public security Wireless communication

digital public security system Wireless communication system

of the market segment by application, divided into

In-

Outdoor building

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the public safety wireless communication system market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the public safety wireless communication system market as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

communication systems manufacturers wireless public safety

wireless Public Safety System Communication Distributors / traders / wholesalers

Public Safety wireless system communication of manufacturers sub – components

Association of the industry

downstream Sellers

Customizations available

with the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the public safety wireless communication systems market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

