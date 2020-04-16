Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Menthol Market – Functional Survey 2029

The latest study on the Menthol market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Menthol market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Menthol market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Menthol market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Menthol market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Menthol Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Menthol market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Menthol market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of menthol riding on high sales of end use application products of menthol such as foods, beverages, beauty products, toothpastes and dental care products among other personal care products to its large population base. Major industrial economies including China, India, Japan and South Korea are the major consumers of menthol for application in a variety of fast moving consumer goods. Two of the most populated countries, China and India are situated in Asia. Both these countries are growing rapidly and witnessing rising disposable income and purchase power parity of the general population. This in turn is expected to drive demand for consumer goods and further for menthol. North America is another major consumer for menthol especially in the personal care and beauty products. In Rest of the World, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa contribute to major demand for the market. Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth than other regions.

Some of the market players include J M Loveridge plc, Procter and Gamble, Natural Sourcing Inc., and spectrum chemicals among many others.

COVID-19 Impact on Menthol Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Menthol market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Menthol market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

