Tea is an aromatic beverage commonly prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured leaves of the Camellia sinensis family, an evergreen shrub. The specis is native to East Asia. After water, it is the most widely consumed drink in the world. There are different types of tea available in the market including green tea, black tea, oolong tea, herbal tea, rose tea, white tea, matcha tea, chamomile tea, chrysanthemum tea, hibiscus tea, and many more. Black tea and green tea are the most popular tea among the consumers while herbal tea is gaining popularity. Tea is considered to be a healthy beverage owing to presence of a number of potent antioxidants, and minerals such as potassium, manganese, magnesium, & calcium.

– Associated British Foods Plc.

– Barry’s Tea Limited

– Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

– Ito En, Ltd.

– Mcleod Russel India Limited

– Nestle S.A.

– Taetea

– Tata Global Beverages

– The Republic of Tea, Inc.

– Unilever Plc

The “Global Tea Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the tea market with detailed market segmentation by product type, packaging, distribution channel, and geography. The global tea market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tea market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global tea market is segmented on the basis of product type, packaging, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the tea market is segmented into green tea, black tea, oolong tea, herbal tea, and others. Based on packaging, the tea market is bifurcated into plastic containers, plastic containers, loose tea packets, tea bags, and aluminum tins. The tea market on the basis of the distribution channel is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and other distribution channels.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global tea market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The tea market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

