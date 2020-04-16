Tortilla is among the most popular food among the consumers in Mexico, Venezuela,? Colombia, and Central America. The lower socioeconomic groups in these countries depend on tortillas as the main source of calories and protein. In Central America and Mexico, many tortillas are made by ancient Aztec technology. Moreover, due to growing demand, new commercial-scale technologies are used for mass production of tortilla. Tortilla is very effective in weight loss and is a high source of fiber, calcium, folic acid, and carbohydrates.

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in this Study:

– Gruma S.A.B. de C.V

– PepsiCo, Inc

– Easy Food Inc.

– La Tortilla Factory Inc.

– LIVEN S.A.

– Tortilla King Inc.

– Catallia Mexican Foods

– Aranda’s Tortilla Company Inc.

– Arevalo Foods Inc

– Azteca Foods

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Tortilla Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the tortilla market with detailed market segmentation by nature, source, product type, distribution channel and geography. The global tortilla market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tortilla market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global tortilla market is segmented on the basis of nature, source, product type and distribution channel. On the basis of nature, the tortilla market is segmented into organic and conventional. The tortilla market on the basis of source is classified into wheat, corn, and others. Similarly, on the basis of product type the tortilla market is bifurcated into tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas, corn tortillas, and others. Based on distribution channel the global tortilla market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global tortilla market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The tortilla market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

