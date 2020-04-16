Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The report titled Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools market include _Epiroc, Sandivick, Mincon Group, Charles Machine Works, Melfred Borzall, StraightLine, North Star, XCMG, Norris International Services, Numa Tool, HL Engineering Tool, TRANSCO MFG

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools industry.

Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Segment By Type:

Drill Bits, Reamers and Opener, Drill Pipes and Rods, Others

Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Segment By Applications:

Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Water Related, Electric Transmission, Others

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Drill Bits

1.4.3 Reamers and Opener

1.4.4 Drill Pipes and Rods

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Oil and Gas

1.5.3 Telecommunication

1.5.4 Water Related

1.5.5 Electric Transmission

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Industry

1.6.1.1 Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Revenue in 2019

3.3 Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Australia

9.1 Australia Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Key Players in Australia (2019-2020)

9.3 Australia Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Australia Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Key Players Profiles

10.1 Epiroc

10.1.1 Epiroc Company Details

10.1.2 Epiroc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.1.3 Epiroc Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Introduction

10.1.4 Epiroc Revenue in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Business (2015-2020))

10.1.5 Epiroc Recent Development

10.2 Sandivick

10.2.1 Sandivick Company Details

10.2.2 Sandivick Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.2.3 Sandivick Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Introduction

10.2.4 Sandivick Revenue in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Sandivick Recent Development

10.3 Mincon Group

10.3.1 Mincon Group Company Details

10.3.2 Mincon Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.3.3 Mincon Group Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Introduction

10.3.4 Mincon Group Revenue in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.3.5 Mincon Group Recent Development

10.4 Charles Machine Works

10.4.1 Charles Machine Works Company Details

10.4.2 Charles Machine Works Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.4.3 Charles Machine Works Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Introduction

10.4.4 Charles Machine Works Revenue in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.4.5 Charles Machine Works Recent Development

10.5 Melfred Borzall

10.5.1 Melfred Borzall Company Details

10.5.2 Melfred Borzall Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.5.3 Melfred Borzall Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Introduction

10.5.4 Melfred Borzall Revenue in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.5.5 Melfred Borzall Recent Development

10.6 StraightLine

10.6.1 StraightLine Company Details

10.6.2 StraightLine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.6.3 StraightLine Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Introduction

10.6.4 StraightLine Revenue in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.6.5 StraightLine Recent Development

10.7 North Star

10.7.1 North Star Company Details

10.7.2 North Star Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.7.3 North Star Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Introduction

10.7.4 North Star Revenue in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.7.5 North Star Recent Development

10.8 XCMG

10.8.1 XCMG Company Details

10.8.2 XCMG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.8.3 XCMG Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Introduction

10.8.4 XCMG Revenue in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.8.5 XCMG Recent Development

10.9 Norris International Services

10.9.1 Norris International Services Company Details

10.9.2 Norris International Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.9.3 Norris International Services Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Introduction

10.9.4 Norris International Services Revenue in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.9.5 Norris International Services Recent Development

10.10 Numa Tool

10.10.1 Numa Tool Company Details

10.10.2 Numa Tool Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.10.3 Numa Tool Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Introduction

10.10.4 Numa Tool Revenue in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.10.5 Numa Tool Recent Development

10.11 HL Engineering Tool

10.11.1 HL Engineering Tool Company Details

10.11.2 HL Engineering Tool Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 HL Engineering Tool Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Introduction

10.11.4 HL Engineering Tool Revenue in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 HL Engineering Tool Recent Development

10.12 TRANSCO MFG

10.12.1 TRANSCO MFG Company Details

10.12.2 TRANSCO MFG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 TRANSCO MFG Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Introduction

10.12.4 TRANSCO MFG Revenue in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 TRANSCO MFG Recent Development

11 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

12 Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.2 Data Source

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

