Biosimilars are the fastest-growing class of therapeutic products across the globe. Biosimilars are biologics that serves as interchangeable products offering additional treatment options to a branded drug counterpart, potentially reducing the cost of the prescribed biologics. The biosimilar therapies have been for chronic disease management and supportive care since a few years, however the use of these biosimilars are expected to be applied soon for treatment of various types of cancers referred to as oncology biosimilars.

The market for oncology biosimilars market is expected to witness growth due to extensive research undertaken by market players to bring biosimilars for cancer treatment in the market as well as rapid approval by regulatory authorities for commercialization of these products. However, high costs involved in the research and complexity involved in the formulation of these biologics are likely to hinder market growth.

Download sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002766/

Top Leading companies are:

Biocon, Celltrion Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Amgen Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz International GmbH (A Novartis Division), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., and BIOCAD among others.

North America dominated the oncology biosimilars market in 2017, owing to the rapid approval of biosimilars by US FDA. Moreover, various market players in the US and Canada have robust pipeline of biosimilars that are expected to be soon approved suggesting high growth rate of the region in the coming years. Asia Pacific on the other hand is expected witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the availability of immense opportunities in countries like India, China & Japan. Rising government initiatives for incorporating cost-efficient treatment options for various type of cancer in middle and low income economies of the region are expected to be the driving factors for Asian growth.

The global oncology biosimilars market is segmented on the basis of product, cancer type, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the global oncology biosimilars market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, Immunomodulators, and others. On the basis of cancer type, the global oncology biosimilars market is segmented in to lung cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, kidney cancer, stomach cancer, brain cancer, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the oncology biosimilars market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002766/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]