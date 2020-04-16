The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global radiation therapy market based product, technology, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Radiation therapy Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Radiation therapy is a cancer treatment that deploys beams of intense energy to eradicate cancer cells. Radiation therapy most often uses X-rays, but protons or other types of radiation energy can also be used. During external beam radiation therapy type of radiation, the high-energy beams from machine externally aims at a precise point on body. In Internal radiation therapy treatment also called as brachytherapy, oncologists implants the radioactive materials at the site.

Top Leading companies are:

Hitachi, Ltd.; Nordion (Canada) Inc., Mevion Medical Systems., Isoray Inc., BD, IBA Worldwide, Accuray Incorporated, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., and Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Growing prevalence of cancer is the key factors owing to substantial growth of the market for radiation therapy market. Also, technological advancements for cancer treatment, increased adoption of radiation therapy primary cancer treatment and less postoperative complications poses several opportunities for the radiation therapy market to grow. However, high cost of the treatment is likely to restrain the global radiation therapy market over the forecast period.

The global radiation therapy market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy, and systemic radiotherapy. External beam radiotherapy is further segmented into linear accelerators, particle therapy systems, and conventional cobalt-60 teletherapy. Internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy segment comprises of seeds, applicators, afterloaders, and electronic brachytherapy products. Systemic radiotherapy is further classified into iobenguane (I-131), samarium-153, rhenium-186 and others. The technology segment consists of image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT), intensity modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), stereotactic technology, proton beam therapy, 3D conformal radiotherapy (3D CRT), volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT) and others. The application market by radiation therapy is categorized into prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer and other cancers. Based on end user, the radiation therapy market is classified into hospitals and independent radiotherapy centers.

