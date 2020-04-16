The global breast reconstruction market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing nations worldwide. The breast reconstruction can either be done by using tissues from the belly, buttocks, back or other parts of the body which is termed as autologous breast reconstruction or with the help of saline or silicone gel implants. According to the breastcancercare.org.uk, one new case of breast cancer in the U.K. is diagnosed every 10 minutes. Thus, increasing prevalence of breast cancer is expected to increase the demand for breast reconstruction procedures thereby propelling the market growth.

The market for breast reconstruction is well established in the North American region, owing to the awareness regarding medical practices and technological developments in the process of breast reconstruction. Various market players have improved their products for the breast reconstruction procedures. Therefore, they are developing more number of advanced and new products for the reconstruction procedures. For instance, Allergan Plc received the FDA approval for marketing the NATRELLE INSPIRA SoftTouch breast reconstruction, which offers women undergoing breast reconstruction, augmentation or revision surgery a new medium firmness gel, implant option. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Top Leading companies are:

Allergan Plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics PLC, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Hansbiomed Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Incorporated, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Establishment Labs S.A., Groupe Sebbin SAS

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Breast Reconstruction Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Type and Placement, the global breast reconstruction market was valued at US$ 526.5 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 684.5 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global breast reconstruction market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The report segments the global breast reconstruction market as follows:

Global Breast Reconstruction Market – By Technology

Inframammary

Peri-Areolar

Trans-Axillary

Transumbilical

Global Breast Reconstruction Market – By Type

Breast Implants

Silicone Implants

Saline Implants

Implants Accessories

Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM)

Synthetic

Global Breast Reconstruction Market – By Placement

Dual-Plane Insertion

Subglandular Insertion

Submuscular Insertion

Global Breast Reconstruction Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

