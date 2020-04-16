Photomedicine is a branch of medicine that includes the study and application of light for health and disease. Photomedicine may be related to the usage of various fields of medicine, that include dermatology, surgery, cardiology, circadian rhythm sleep disorders, and oncology. A branch of photomedicine is light therapy in which bright light hits the retinae of the eyes, that is used to manage circadian rhythm disorders and seasonal affective disorder (SAD). The light can be sunlight or from a lightbox which emits white or blue (blue/green) light.

The photomedicine market is growing at a significant pace due to the high demand for minimally invasive aesthetic technology. However, less awareness among the developing nations is restraining the market growth. Moreover, more adoption of minimally invasive procedures, advances in medical aesthetic technologies is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Top Leading companies are:

Alma Lasers Ltd.

AngioDynamics

Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH

IRIDEX Corporation

Lumenis Ltd.

PhotoMedex, Inc.

QBMI Photomedicine

Spectranetics

Syneron Medical Ltd.

THOR Photomedicine Ltd

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in photomedicine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The photomedicine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The photomedicine market is segmented on the basis of device type, type of therapy. Based on device type the market is segmented as lasers, polychromatic polarized light, full spectrum lights, and lamps, fluorescent and dichroic. On the basis of type of therapy the market is categorized as laser therapy, heliotherapy and photodynamic therapy.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Photomedicine Market – By Device Type

1.3.2 Photomedicine Market – By Type of Therapy

1.3.3 Photomedicine Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PHOTOMEDICINE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. PHOTOMEDICINE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

