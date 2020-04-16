Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) is a standalone software that performs one or more medical purposes without being a part of a hardware device. The software can be used across a broad range of technology platforms, including medical device platforms, commercial “off-the-shelf” platforms, and virtual networks. However, software as a medical device is capable of running on general-purpose (nonmedical purpose) computing platforms.

Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) is a standalone software that performs one or more medical purposes without being a part of a hardware device. The software can be used across a broad range of technology platforms, including medical device platforms, commercial “off-the-shelf” platforms, and virtual networks. However, software as a medical device is capable of running on general-purpose (nonmedical purpose) computing platforms.

Download sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010198/

Top Leading companies are:

Apple, Inc.

Arterys, Inc.

Greenfinch Technology, Ltd.

IDx Technologies, Inc. (RAPID)

iSchemaView, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MaxQ AI, Ltd.

Qlarity Imaging LLC

Siemens Healthineers AG

Viz.AI, Inc.

The software as a medical device (SaMD) market is segmented on the basis of device type, application and deployment type. Based on product type the market is segmented as PCs/laptop, smartphone/tablets, and wearable devices. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as screening and diagnosis, monitoring and alerting, and disease management. On the basis of deployment type the market is categorized as cloud and on-premise.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in software as a medical device (SaMD) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The software as a medical device (SaMD) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Software As A Medical Device (SaMD) Market – By Device Type

1.3.2 Software As A Medical Device (SaMD) Market – By Application

1.3.3 Software As A Medical Device (SaMD) Market – By Deployment Type

1.3.4 Software As A Medical Device (SaMD) Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SOFTWARE AS A MEDICAL DEVICE (SAMD) MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. SOFTWARE AS A MEDICAL DEVICE (SAMD) MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

6. SOFTWARE AS A MEDICAL DEVICE (SAMD) MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. SOFTWARE AS A MEDICAL DEVICE (SAMD) – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. SOFTWARE AS A MEDICAL DEVICE (SAMD) – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010198/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]