The Europe genetic testing services market is expected to reach US$ 5,840.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,521.6 Mn in 2019. The genetic testing services market is anticipated to grow at a growth rate of 11.4% from 2020-2027.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, Illumina, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Ambry Genetics, Centogene AG, andMe, Inc., THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

The factors driving the growth of genetic testing service include rising prevalence of the genetic diseases and rise in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines. Also, growing preference towards Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing, support of government to adopt genetic testing services is positively impacting the growth of the market in the review period. In addition, various strategic initiatives by the manufacturers, new product launch along with artificial intelligence (AI) powered genetic testing is likely to boost the growth of market.

Moreover, European countries have undertaken a number of initiatives to increase awareness among people about the benefits of genetic testing. For instance, EuroGentest is a project funded by the European Commission to harmonize the process of genetic testing, from sampling to counseling, across Europe. The ultimate goal is to ensure that all aspects of genetic testing are of high quality, thereby providing accurate and reliable results for the benefit of the patients.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Genetic Testing Services market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Genetic Testing Services market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

Most important Products of Genetic Testing Services covered in this report are:

Predictive Testing

Carrier Testing

Prenatal Testing

New-born Screening and Others

Based on Disease, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Cancer Disease

Metabolic Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases and Others

For more clarity on the real potential of the Genetic Testing Services market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2. Europe Genetic Testing Services Market – Key Takeaways

3. Europe Genetic Testing Services Market – Market Landscape

4. Europe Genetic Testing Services Market-Key Market Dynamics

5. Genetic Testing Services Market – Europe Analysis

6. Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Analysis – By Type

7. Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Analysis – By Disease

8. Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Analysis – By Service Provider

9. Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10. Genetic Testing Services Market -Industry Landscape

11. Genetic Testing Services Market-Key Company Profiles

12. Genetic Testing Services Market- Key Company Profiles

13. Appendix

